COLLEGE BASKETBALL: McClung soon to join an elite group from far Southwest Virginia in NCAA Tournament

Cole Wilder played in 76 games over the course of four seasons for the men’s basketball team at Radford University, but there is one contest in particular that he has reflected on more than the rest.
It occurred on March 19, 2009, at the Greensboro Coliseum in what turned out to be a 101-58 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Wilder played two minutes off the bench for the Highlanders in an experience the George Wythe High School graduate will never forget.
“I do remember when I was checking in at the table being a little overwhelmed,” Wilder said. “Roy Williams is right beside me, I can hear Jim Nantz behind me calling the game. It was kind of a ‘I’m really here’ moment.”
Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung will start for the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Friday when they play Utah State in a first-round clash and he’ll be the first player from far Southwest Virginia to take the court in the men's version of the Big Dance since Wilder did so 11 years ago.
McClung is the second Gate City grad to qualify for the NCAA tournament, 20 years after the first. Josh Shoemaker logged 18 minutes off the bench for Wake Forest in 2001 and had one point, six rebounds and five assists in a first-round loss to Butler.
The last far Southwest Virginia player to score in a NCAA tourney game was ex-Council High School big man Brad Nuckles, who finished with four points for East Tennessee State in a first-round loss to Cincinnati in 2004. That was his second straight appearance in the national tourney.
Calvin Talford (Castlewood) scored in double digits in three of the four NCAA tournament games he played in at East Tennessee State, while Trazel Silvers (Ervinton) shined for the Buccaneers in the 1991 and 1992 events.
Robert Spears (Powell Valley) in 1990 and Maurice “Moe” Hayes (Castlewood) in 1991 also got in games during ETSU’s run of four straight bids to the Big Dance.
Virginia High’s Adrian “Flipper” Sensabaugh (Austin Peay in 1996) and Marion’s Clarence Hanley (Old Dominion in 1985 and 1986) are among those folks from far Southwest Virginia who have played in NCAA tournament games over the last 40 seasons as well.
Wilder was an unheralded walk-on at Radford and was a junior when the Highlanders claimed the Big South Conference’s spot in the NCAA Tournament.
“My greatest memory was actually feeling the madness early in the game,” Wilder said. “We had one small section of Radford fans that were going absolutely nuts. Duke played in that session at Greensboro, so obviously all the Duke fans were cheering like crazy for us too. There was definitely an added atmosphere that you didn’t get in the usual big games.”
Radford was a 16th seed playing against a squad that would eventually win the national title and featured seven future NBA players.
“I loved the Cinderella story,” Wilder said. “Looking back we had no chance. That UNC team was, in my opinion, one of the top college basketball teams ever. But there was definitely a feeling of ‘We could do this.’ That feeling only lasted about 13 minutes.”
The Big 12 Conference newcomer of the year after transferring from Georgetown, McClung leads Texas Tech in scoring with 15.7 points per game and many pundits are claiming the Red Raiders will be hard to handle.
Wilder is now a sixth-grade teacher in Radford and witnessed McClung’s skills on display during the 6-foot-2 dynamo’s days with the Gate City Blue Devils.
“The first time I saw him play in person was when I was coaching at Patrick Henry-Roanoke and we played Gate City in a summer camp. I had seen his dunking videos and thought, ‘This guy is a great dunker, but I bet he is overrated as a player.’ It was just summer league, but he quickly proved us wrong. First possession he hit a ridiculous 3,” Wilder said. “We had some great defenders that were looking at me like, ‘Coach, we can’t guard him.’ I was also at the Gate City-Radford [VHSL state quarterfinal] game at the Dedmon Center [in 2018].
“I’m not surprised at all by the success he’s having. He’s one of those guys that people try to give a ceiling to, but he just keeps breaking through.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570