COLLEGE BASKETBALL: McClung soon to join an elite group from far Southwest Virginia in NCAA Tournament

Cole Wilder played in 76 games over the course of four seasons for the men’s basketball team at Radford University, but there is one contest in particular that he has reflected on more than the rest.

It occurred on March 19, 2009, at the Greensboro Coliseum in what turned out to be a 101-58 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Wilder played two minutes off the bench for the Highlanders in an experience the George Wythe High School graduate will never forget.

“I do remember when I was checking in at the table being a little overwhelmed,” Wilder said. “Roy Williams is right beside me, I can hear Jim Nantz behind me calling the game. It was kind of a ‘I’m really here’ moment.”

Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung will start for the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Friday when they play Utah State in a first-round clash and he’ll be the first player from far Southwest Virginia to take the court in the men's version of the Big Dance since Wilder did so 11 years ago.

McClung is the second Gate City grad to qualify for the NCAA tournament, 20 years after the first. Josh Shoemaker logged 18 minutes off the bench for Wake Forest in 2001 and had one point, six rebounds and five assists in a first-round loss to Butler.