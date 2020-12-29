 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: McClung scores eight in Texas Tech win
0 comments

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: McClung scores eight in Texas Tech win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mcclung

Texas Tech's Mac McClung (0) lays up around Incarnate Word's Marcus Larsson (15) during the first half on Tuesday.

 The Associated Press

Mac McClung had eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals on Tuesday night as Texas Tech took a 79-51 non-conference men’s basketball win over Incarnate Word.

The seven boards tied a career-high at the collegiate level for McClung, a former Gate City High School star.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts