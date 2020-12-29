COLLEGE BASKETBALL: McClung scores eight in Texas Tech win
- BHC Sports Desk
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
HISTORY WITH HAYES: The 1987 Arby's Classic -- stacked with four state champs, future NBA players -- remains the best, most important field in tournament's history.
- Updated
“That was the year that we knew that we were on the way,” longtime tournament director and co-founder Dale Burns said of the 1987 Arby's Classic which featured Patrick Henry-Roanoke, Griffin (Georgia), Brunswick and Chattanooga Brainerd.
Eastside Spartans
PREP HOOPS: Second-quarter scoring surge by Maddox Fritts highlights Tennessee High's triumph over Eastside Spartans
Tennessee High guard Maddox Fritts has family roots in Southwest Virginia and his sharpshooting skills cut down the hopes of a team from the Commonwealth on Wednesday afternoon.
- Updated
Dave Rider was from the coalfields of West Virginia and those country roads eventually took him to high school football fields in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee where he became a coaching icon.
Ridgeview (boys), Wise County Central (girls), Sullivan East (girls), Gate City (girls) among Wednesday's winners.
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: A milestone for Honaker's McNulty, strong shooting from Tennessee High's Hayes, win No. 1 for Thomas Walker boys coach Clay Jeffers
Honaker (girls, boys), Sullivan East (girls, boys), Tennessee High (girls, boys), Lebanon (girls), Graham (boys), Thomas Walker (boys) among Monday's victors.
- Updated
Grundy Golden Wave
PREP ROUNDUP: Wins in boys and girls for Wise County Central, Rye Cove on opening night of VHSL play
Callie Mullins collected 11 points to lead a balanced attack as the Wise County Central Warriors took a season-opening 47-43 girls basketball …
The Gate City Blue Devils wound up with a 56-44 non-district girls basketball victory over Virginia High on Monday night and it was one of those hard-fought, early-season contests in which both coaches saw things they liked.
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Nine 3-pointers by Wise Central's Hannah Large, Eli McCoy's 18 rebounds for Eastside key wins
“She was on fire tonight as she found her groove early and kept shooting, with several of those shots being challenged,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “Her teammates made several good passes to assist her.”