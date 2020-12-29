COLLEGE BASKETBALL: McClung scores eight, hauls down seven boards in Texas Tech win

Keaston Willis scored 13 points for Incarnate Word (1-4), but the Cardinals’ leading scorer was 2 of 9 from the field as the team shot 36% (15 of 42). Willis was 8 of 11 on free throws.

The Cardinals were playing for the first time in 24 days after four games were called off because of COVID-19 issues. They didn't get to resume practice until Saturday because of quarantines.

“It's tough whether you have a layoff or no layoff,” Incarnate Word coach Carson Cunningham said. “We just don't want to make excuses. We just way to try to get better every day and deal with the hand that's dealt. I hope we helped Texas Tech get better as it prepares for conference.”

McCullar, who became a solid role player during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, got a strong ovation when he came off the bench early in the game. He was 5 of 9 from the field while playing 12 minutes, getting an assist on a layup from Santos-Silva immediately after coming in.

“It was a big game for me,” said McCullar, whose first points came on a three-point play. “It was an emotional game to finally be back out there. Just been grinding. Thank the coaching staff for keeping me positive.”