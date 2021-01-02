COLLEGE BASKETBALL: McClung scores 21 in overtime loss to Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas — Bryce Williams scored 15 points in his first start for Oklahoma State, including a steal and breakaway dunk in overtime as the Cowboys held on to beat No. 13 Texas Tech 82-77 on Saturday.

Issac Likeleke and Avery Anderson III both had 17 points for the Cowboys (7-2, 1-2), who needed overtime after blowing an 11-point lead in the second half. They lost their first two conference games by a combined four points.

Mac McClung led Texas Tech (8-3, 1-2) with 21 points. He hit a 3-pointer to start the overtime period, but those were his last points before he fouled out with 1:06 left.

Oklahoma State lost Big 12 leading scorer Cade Cunningham when the freshman guard fouled out in overtime, and was up only a point after Tech made a free throw. Cunningham, who was averaging 19.1 points a game, finished with 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

The Cowboys responded after that, stretching the stretch when Keylan Boone had a second-effort putback basket and added a free throw after being fouled. Williams followed with his breakaway after picking off a pass by McClung.