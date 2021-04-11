COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Mac McClung leaving Texas Tech after one season

Mac McClung is on the move after one season starring for the men’s basketball team at Texas Tech.

The Gate City High School graduate revealed his future plans on Sunday via social media and in a post addressed to Red Raider Nation, McClung wrote: “Although things have changed my love and appreciation for you guys remain the same. Lubbock is a very special place and I thank everyone for letting me be a part of it. My main focus now is getting ready for the up-and-coming NBA draft, while going through this process I will be in the transfer portal.”

McClung averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during the 2020-21 season as Texas Tech went 18-11 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. He was selected as the Big 12 Conference’s newcomer of the year.

He spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Georgetown University and has averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the course of 79 games at the DI level.

McClung announced on March 29, 2020, that he was entering the NBA Draft, but withdrew his name from consideration on May 12, 2020, and then announced he was transferring. He picked Texas Tech a couple of weeks later with Auburn, Memphis, Southern California, BYU, Arkansas and Wake Forest among the other finalists for his services.