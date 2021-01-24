COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Mac McClung journeys to West Virginia with Texas Tech

McClung’s uncle who played in the big leagues has seen a kid who has always had a confident swagger emerge into one of the top scorers in NCAA hoops.

“Mac could be a little punk when he was younger,” Seth McClung said. “We’re talking about 7, 8 years old and he was talking all this trash to me about how he was going to be better than me in this and that and I’m pitching in the big leagues at the time and taking the kid to games and he’s hanging out with me everywhere I’m going.

“I remember I looked him in the eyes and said, ‘One day I want you to be far better than I ever was.’ He looked at me sort of confused and I said I wanted that younger generation of the family to pass our accomplishments. … He has that family backbone to fall back on. We believe in him and he believes in himself. We all cheer him on and love him.”

They’ll be cheering loudly and hanging on every play as McClung makes plays in Morgantown.

“I live in Florida now and it’s cool to throw it on ESPN and see Mac on TV,” Seth McClung said. “And it’s definitely special it’s going to be against the Mountaineers.”

