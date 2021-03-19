COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Mac McClung (Gate City) scores 16 points in NCAA Tourney debut, Red Raiders overpower Utah State

“We told our guys to play fearless, to play with courage and to let it rip,“ Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said. “That’s our theme this year — we're here, let it rip. We think we can win six games in this tournament.”

The Red Raiders listened — but they also faced a daunting challenge against Utah State center Neemias Queta. He finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, and tied the school's single-game school record with seven blocks. Justin Bean had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (20-9), who lost their final two games.

“Not many guys in the world — I mean college basketball, NBA, pro basketball, in the world — can do something like that,“ Utah State coach Craig Smith said, referring to Queta's numbers. “He’s a star player, and your star players have to deliver, especially when the pressure is on and he did.”

Kevin McCullar had 10 points and seven rebounds for Texas Tech.

“We had to make some adjustments at halftime,” McCullar said. “We were trying to be more aggressive on defense. TJ [Shannon] started making shots and we just played better on the defensive end in the second half.”

BIG PICTURE