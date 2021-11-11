COLLEGE BASKETBALL: King women's basketball preview capsule

They prepared the hard way, playing an exhibition with NCAA D-I Memphis and scrimmaging Carson-Newman from the SAC. They lost 98-61 to the Tigers, starting and ending fast, but struggling in the middle two quarters. Memphis coach Katrina Meriweather commented on how hard King played, and that certainly encouraged Phelps.

“One thing I will make sure I get across to my players is that at the end of the day we just want to go and play hard,” he said. “That is what we did. We didn’t play hard for all four quarters, but two out of four and you have to take into consideration we were playing a high major program.”

Thompson didn’t leave the cupboard bare. Phelps has a solid mixture of returnees and newcomers for a squad picked fourth out of 13 teams in Conference Carolinas.

“We have some eyes on us so we will see. I really feel like we have the opportunity to do better than that, it is just different styles of play. That is the bottom goal right there, there is nothing lower than fourth,” said Phelps, whose Tornado will play 28 games, and 24 of them are conference tilts. “I want to be a program that is ranked in the region so I think we will be off to a good start.”