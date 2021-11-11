COLLEGE BASKETBALL: King women's basketball preview capsule

Division: NCAA Division II
Conference: Conference Carolinas
Coach: Michael Phelps
Last season: 10-7 (8-6)
Key returners: Brianna Dunbar, g, soph; Ryleigh Fritz, g, sr; Trinity Lee, g, sr; Jhayda McKinney, g, soph; Kiki Samsel, g, sr.
Key losses: Julie Ford, Ali Golden, Jada Owens.
Promising newcomers: Ashley Allen, Alex Gramann, Jaden Potts, Madison Worley.
Coach Outlook: After three seasons as an assistant men’s coach at King University, Michael Phelps will serve as interim head coach for the women’s program, having replaced Josh Thompson, who spent 10 years leading the Tornado to the second most wins by a coach in program history.
“I just want to make sure that the fans know that we are going to do to our best ability to put on a good game,” said Phelps, who played at Henderson State in Arkansas. “We want to play hard. King is known for basketball so we want to make sure we continue that tradition.”
He enters with high hopes for the season, which begins today against Limestone in the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge at Lincoln Memorial. The Tornado, which plays its first seven games on the road, will face the host Railsplitters on Saturday. The first home game is Dec. 11 against Southern Wesleyan. One of their four non-league game is against NCAA Division I High Point.
They prepared the hard way, playing an exhibition with NCAA D-I Memphis and scrimmaging Carson-Newman from the SAC. They lost 98-61 to the Tigers, starting and ending fast, but struggling in the middle two quarters. Memphis coach Katrina Meriweather commented on how hard King played, and that certainly encouraged Phelps.
“One thing I will make sure I get across to my players is that at the end of the day we just want to go and play hard,” he said. “That is what we did. We didn’t play hard for all four quarters, but two out of four and you have to take into consideration we were playing a high major program.”
Thompson didn’t leave the cupboard bare. Phelps has a solid mixture of returnees and newcomers for a squad picked fourth out of 13 teams in Conference Carolinas.
“We have some eyes on us so we will see. I really feel like we have the opportunity to do better than that, it is just different styles of play. That is the bottom goal right there, there is nothing lower than fourth,” said Phelps, whose Tornado will play 28 games, and 24 of them are conference tilts. “I want to be a program that is ranked in the region so I think we will be off to a good start.”
A trio of contributors – including returning starter Ryleigh Fritz and post players Caroline Harville and Symantha Fugate - will start the season on the sidelines due to injury, but King does have the services of Trinity Lee and Kiki Samsel, both of whom averaged in double figures last season. Brianna Dunbar appears poised to replace the departed Ali Golden at point guard, leading the Tornado with 20 points and five assists at Memphis.
Others to watch include Jhayda McKinney, who didn’t miss a shot against Carson-Newman. Several freshmen will see action, including 5-foot-11 Virginia High graduate Madison Worley, who could start the season in the post due to injuries. Dobyns-Bennett graduate Jaden Potts and Alexa Gramann will also handle the ball, while 5’11 Ashley Allen can handle duties inside.
All will be expected to put maximum effort into controlling the boards, valuing every possession while limiting turnovers, and making a high percentage of free throws.
“Those are the three staples I feel like we must have to be very, very successful very soon,” said Phelps, whose squad will press on defense, get shots in transition and shoot the 3. “Rebounding is a definite need early on, as is being in physical condition to push the ball hard on offense….
“Moving forward I really feel like whoever we play we are going to give a real challenge because we are going to be high tempo, up-speed and a transition ball club.”
Phelps chose former Alabama basketball player Ashley Knight as his assistant, not only because he felt she was the best candidate, but the Crimson Tide’s all-time shot blocker also brings the female presence the team needed.
“We wanted to have that kind of balance,” he said. “You know as a head coach players are not going to come to you for everything. It is good to have an assistant that is a female because females are not going to come to me. I have a daughter, she is not going to come to me. She feels more comfortable going to her mother.”
The plan moving forward is for that duo to put the Tornado in position to win games. The rest is up to the players.
“You can’t go in expecting to win every one because there are going to be close games. The mindset going in is to win every one, but when you get on that road it is going to be very, very hard,” he said. “As a coach and a coaching staff we want to put our players in the best position to win every game.
“At the end of the day, I am only the motivator on the sideline, my players have got to play, the coaches have to coach.”
Both are ready to get the season started.
“I am very pleased with where we are at right now, not content, but very pleased with where we are at,” Phelps said. “It is exciting to have this season coming up and we are ready to start.”
