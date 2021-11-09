COLLEGE BASKETBALL: King men's basketball capsule

Gillespie’s roster also includes two other local graduates, Michael Atwood (Johnson County) and Drew Baker (Graham).

“Our problem is, and it is a great problem to have, but we have too many good players so we are trying to figure out who is going to emerge as the go-to guys. We have got ideas there, but we are deep at every spot right now,” he said. “We have four quality point guards, we have got six quality wings, we have got six quality big guys, and it is who do we play?

“That is what this early part of the season is going to be is trying to figure that out exactly who is going to demand to be on the court by how they are playing.”

King will play a 28-game schedule, 24 of which are Conference Carolinas games. The Tornado was picked 10th out of 12 teams in the preseason coach’s poll, with defending regular season champion Emmanuel on top, followed by tourney champ Belmont Abbey.

“I actually love where we are at, that does not bother me a bit. Preseason polls do not matter. Hopefully our guys are a little incentivized because of that,” Gillespie said. “There are times when I have seen us play where we look like one of the top teams in the conference and there are times that does look true, that 10th place and we get to use that right now.”