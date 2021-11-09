COLLEGE BASKETBALL: King men's basketball capsule

Division: NCAA Division II
Conference: Conference Carolinas
Coach: Jason Gillespie
Last season: 6-12 (5-10)
Key returners: Isaiah Curry, F, Sr; MJ Foust, G, Sr; Darron Howard, G, Sr; Connor Jordan, Sr, R-Soph. Brandon Lamberth, F, Sr; Michael Mays, G, R-Sr,
Key losses: JaMarquis Johnson, Damion Ottman, Josh Releford.
Promising newcomers: Zach Grodski, Henry Okoye, Gabriel Rivera, Kenny Turner.
Coach Outlook: A bit of normalcy has returned for King University men’s basketball coach Jason Gillespie as the season begins on Saturday against the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge at Carson-Newman.
Gillespie took over a program that won 23 games, including four talented seniors, led by Jordan Floyd, who followed up a professional season in Italy by playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League. He also had to deal with a truncated campaign that included strict COVID-19 protocols, no outside scrimmages prior to the season and no fans in the stands.
“They are ready. We got a normal buildup this year instead of stopping and starting. We were able to work four hours with a ball as soon as school started, which last year we were in groups of four and we were able to get a lot more guys together and up to speed quicker on what we are trying to do,” he said. “It has been a kind of a relief and kind of helps you appreciate what you missed at times being able to work with guys.”
King has scrimmaged both Emory & Henry – who the Tornado hope to play on a regular basis – and NCAA Division II powerhouse Lincoln Memorial leading up to the season.
“Having nine guys back that understand how we are trying to do things really helps with the new guys we brought in too,” said Gillespie, who coached former Tazewell standout Omar Reed at Bluefield College, who later played for the Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League. “I feel really good about the mix that we have in returners and the talent we were able to bring in.”
There is experience back, led by former Tennessee High performer Michael Mays, who also played for Gillespie at Reinhardt before transferring to King. He led the Tornado in scoring last season, but was limited due to injuries and illness. Other returnees include point guard Connor Jordan (Morristown East), wings Darron Howard and MJ Foust and the inside presence of Isaiah Curry and Brandon Lamberth, who has returned for a COVID season for the Tornado.
“The crazy thing about us last year is Mike led us in scoring, but he only played 10 games because of all his issues,” Gillespie said. “We had 11 guys that averaged between 13 and 6 points a game. Out of those 11, eight of them are back.”
In addition to those returnees, Gillespie is excited about his eight additions, many of whom were recruited by Michael Phelps, who is now leading the King women’s program. He reshuffled his coaching staff, adding Graham Haws (UNC-Asheville) and Stephen McDonald (Ohio U.), in addition to character coach Eric Patton.
Gillespie’s roster also includes two other local graduates, Michael Atwood (Johnson County) and Drew Baker (Graham).
“Our problem is, and it is a great problem to have, but we have too many good players so we are trying to figure out who is going to emerge as the go-to guys. We have got ideas there, but we are deep at every spot right now,” he said. “We have four quality point guards, we have got six quality wings, we have got six quality big guys, and it is who do we play?
“That is what this early part of the season is going to be is trying to figure that out exactly who is going to demand to be on the court by how they are playing.”
King will play a 28-game schedule, 24 of which are Conference Carolinas games. The Tornado was picked 10th out of 12 teams in the preseason coach’s poll, with defending regular season champion Emmanuel on top, followed by tourney champ Belmont Abbey.
“I actually love where we are at, that does not bother me a bit. Preseason polls do not matter. Hopefully our guys are a little incentivized because of that,” Gillespie said. “There are times when I have seen us play where we look like one of the top teams in the conference and there are times that does look true, that 10th place and we get to use that right now.”
Gillespie will use the early part of the season – which begins with seven straight road games – to prepare for the stretch run toward tournament time in February. While depth, versatility and athleticism are definite strengths, he will be looking for better shot selection and improvement on the defensive end of the floor.
His teams are known for its transition game, as was evidenced last season when the Tornado reached at least 80 points in 11 games. Three times the Tornado landed in the 90s and twice with more than 100.
“It is going to come down to how unselfish we are as a team on an individual basis,” Gillespie said. “We have been preaching that over and over. That is what we preach in our program, everybody that we recruited, we told them do not come here if it is about your shot attempts, about your minutes, about if you are starting or not. If that is OK, if you understand that, come on, we want you.”
Gillespie is excited for the season ahead, especially playing in front of student sections and fans, something that didn’t happen due to COVID-19 last season. There are certainly not gimmes on the schedule.
“This league is really tough. There are no nights off in this league. I wish there were a couple, but there aren’t,” he said. “There is no take it easy this game and just get a little better. We never want to do that anyway, but there is no guaranteed wins on our schedule anywhere.”
