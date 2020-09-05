COLLEGE BASKETBALL: It's a 'Good' time to be a Buccaneer

For Patrick Good, it’s all good.
Don’t try to bring down the senior guard for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. He strives to focus on the positive, even when the golfing novice is trying to figure out a different game.
“Every time I go out there and play golf I think I am going to shoot a 72 or at least break par, but I always end up in the triple digits,” said Good, one of just four returnees from last season, and one of just two with much playing experience for the Buccaneers. “But, I still have that same motivation.”
The same goes for the basketball court, where Good was a key cog in last year’s 30-4 record and Southern Conference championship that ended when the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That is just the positive person that I am so even if we were to go 5-21 or whatever that would be, I would still have that same motivation at the beginning of the season to feel like we have a chance to go cut down the nets and be able to protect home court every time we step on the court and being able to bring back another conference championship for sure,” Good said.
That will definitely be the goal when the season does begin, which is currently slated on Nov. 10 against Little Rock at Freedom Hall. Good, who contributed 7.5 points, including 60 3s last season, expects the Buccaneers to challenge once again for league supremacy.
“I do feel like we have a chance to be special,” said Good of a team that is now under the leadership of Jason Shay, who replaced Steve Forbes as head coach in April. “Obviously I am not going to put anything in writing or get too far ahead of ourselves because we definitely have a lot of work to do, but if we take the right steps and prepare the right way each and every day, I feel like it is only right for us to be able to be rewarded at the end of the season.”
That didn’t happen last season, when the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus. Again, Good sees the positive side, acknowledging that at least the Buccaneers got to play the majority of their season, while fall sports at ETSU have been pushed forward to the spring.
“Obviously, with that being historic, I feel like the fall season for ETSU football, they won’t get to experience that during the fall and there is no guarantee it will happen during the spring,” said Good, who played for this father, John Good, at David Crockett. “I feel like in a sense, you are just chomping at the bit and just waiting to hear when the season is going to be confirmed.
“Me personally, I didn’t think it would carry on over into potentially this season. It could affect other schools that are not financially there in the future five to 10 years from now as well. There is no real end that you can see, everything is kind of in the unknown.
Despite the uncertainty on when the season will begin – with the NCAA expected to make some type of announcement on Sept. 16 – Good likes what he sees from a roster of 16, including numerous transfers and incoming freshmen. That includes Silas Adheke, who recently arrived as a graduate transfer from Northern Kentucky, while freshman Richard Amaefule still hasn’t made it from London.
“Oh, yeah, no doubt. We definitely have enough individual talent across the board, but basketball is not an individual goal. It will be chemistry-wise and defensively connected to whether we will be able to have a special season..,” Good said. “Whether that be coming off the bench, whether that will be starting, maybe it is being the vocal leader that I am or just whatever that we need, everybody will have their piece of the puzzle and you just have to bring it every day and just perfect what the team needs to the fullest of everybody’s ability.”
Shay has said that Good is a definite leader on the team, and his voice is respected by all in the ETSU locker room. There is good reason for that.
“I know what winning looks like and I know how to get there obviously with going through everything we went through last year and the year before,” Good said. “Just knowing how much time and commitment you have to have and how everybody has to be one heartbeat, coaches, trainers, strength and conditioning coach and players.
“I feel like we have the team to do that. We have so much individual talent and just getting everybody on the same page chemistry-wise and on the defensive end is very huge. I feel like we are moving in that direction obviously of getting to that point and hopefully we can have us a season and be able to show the hard work we have put in so far.”
Among the newcomers to watch is Ty Brewer, a transfer from Southeastern Louisiana, who was recently approved by the NCAA to play this upcoming season, joining his brother, Ledarrius Brewer, who came to ETSU prior to last season from Southeast Missouri State.
There are also transfers from Kansas State, Maryland and Northern Kentucky, many of whom will be expected to replace not only players lost to graduation, but also former teammates who chose to transfer and finish their college careers elsewhere.
Good has no hard feelings toward them. He was once a transfer himself, having started his college career at Appalachian State.
“I feel like each and every guy has to do their best for their situation, their individual self and then their family as well,” Good said. “Some guys are the first college students in their family and just being able to go on and get your college degree and get it paid for and still play the game you love is huge.
“You only get one crack at it, and I feel like living with regret is one thing as a college student you should never be able to say. It goes by fast and you just to have to take advantage of every single opportunity that you are faced with.”
Even though there is plenty of new in Johnson City, from Shay to most of the Buccaneers, Good expects Freedom Hall to still be filled with the same entertaining style of basketball that ETSU fans have come to expect.
“I would say the competitive spirit that we have as a collective group, everybody just wanting to compete at a high level and just wanting to get better each and every day,” said Good, whose Bucs averaged 76.3 points per game last season. “I feel that is huge, and just everybody wanting to prove themselves. Obviously we have a different team, a different dynamic, having a versatile team and guard-oriented team that we take pride on here at ETSU.
“I feel like we are capable of doing the same thing on the offensive and defensive end as ETSU has done in the past with having success there. Just being able to push one another in practice every day is obviously going to get to the point where we are going to want to compete against somebody else, but we have to do what we are allowed to right now and just take advantage of every time we step out there on the floor as a team.”
Good is thinking ahead to his future after college, envisioning opening his own gym, with hopes of providing young kids the opportunity to achieve their dreams like he did.
“I know some kids don’t have the same opportunities that I have had and I feel like me being in the place that I am in as a person and as an athlete I feel like I can be able to give back. If I can send two or three kids to college out of this area then I am doing something right just because of the connections and the knowledge that I have…,” he said. “Just being able to stay locally and live the dream that I have lived, I wouldn’t replace it for anything.
“I feel like it is only right to give back and be able to put kids in the situation to succeed as well as I have on and off the court.”
