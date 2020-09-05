COLLEGE BASKETBALL: It's a 'Good' time to be a Buccaneer

Even though there is plenty of new in Johnson City, from Shay to most of the Buccaneers, Good expects Freedom Hall to still be filled with the same entertaining style of basketball that ETSU fans have come to expect.

“I would say the competitive spirit that we have as a collective group, everybody just wanting to compete at a high level and just wanting to get better each and every day,” said Good, whose Bucs averaged 76.3 points per game last season. “I feel that is huge, and just everybody wanting to prove themselves. Obviously we have a different team, a different dynamic, having a versatile team and guard-oriented team that we take pride on here at ETSU.

“I feel like we are capable of doing the same thing on the offensive and defensive end as ETSU has done in the past with having success there. Just being able to push one another in practice every day is obviously going to get to the point where we are going to want to compete against somebody else, but we have to do what we are allowed to right now and just take advantage of every time we step out there on the floor as a team.”

Good is thinking ahead to his future after college, envisioning opening his own gym, with hopes of providing young kids the opportunity to achieve their dreams like he did.