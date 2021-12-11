COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Honaker leads UVa-Wise to 103-95 OT win over Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va. – Grayson Honaker’s minutes for the season had equaled his uniform number: 0.

His chance finally came on Saturday.

“I knew I was going to get in. I didn’t know I was going to get in as early as I did, but I just knew as soon as he called my name I was going to be ready to come out and play,” Honaker said.

The former Honaker High School standout scored 23 points off the bench in his first minutes for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, leading the Highland Cavaliers to their first win of the season in an entertaining 103-95 overtime win over Emory & Henry on Saturday afternoon.

“He has just gotten better and better every single day,” UVa-Wise head coach Blake Mellinger said. “He has earned his minutes and I was really pleased to see him come in and succeed because he deserves it.”

Honaker, who scored 1,895 points in three seasons at Honaker before transferring to Hargrave Military Academy, wasted no time making an impact, entering with 13:27 left in the first half, connecting on 8-of-13 shots from the field, including a trio of 3s for the Cavaliers.