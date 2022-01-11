COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Hokies, Cavs look to turn seasons around

“We’re not a great defensive team,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said Monday. “We’ve been inconsistent.

“The offense for us can come and go — we’re not an offensive juggernaut by any means. But that defense can kind of keep you in there. When that got away [at UNC], … that’s when it gets really challenging.”

The Hokies showed their potential last month in wins over Maryland and St. Bonaventure.

“Defensively, boy, I thought we were so connected [in those two wins] — and so connected [offensively],” Young said. “The ball is off the floor. The ball touched multiple sides on most [Tech] possessions. We looked like our team. And [we] have taken a little time here over the last few days … and looked at some of that. We’ve seen it. We’ve done it. Now to do it night in and night out, that’s what we’re all striving for around here.”

The Hokies need to be aggressive, said Hancock, and not let UVa control the pace of the game. He said Tech needs to drive the ball and draw fouls or kick the ball outside to an open shooter.