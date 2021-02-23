COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Georgia Tech stings No. 16 Virginia Tech

Nahiem Alleyne had 12 points for the Hokies.

“The bottom line is we got beat by a better team tonight,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. “I thought for the first time in recent memory we lost our edge a little bit. I thought we got hit in the stomach and we stepped away from it. That’s unlike our team ... But I take nothing away from Georgia Tech. They’ve got a good basketball team.”

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The veteran Yellow Jackets are pushing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. It was the Yellow Jackets’ fourth win over a ranked team this season. With plenty of experience and talented guard play, they are a team to watch in the final two weeks of the regular season.

“They know the deal,” Pastner said. “We weren’t hiding anything that this was an important game. I’ve never coached in a game that hasn’t been big in my mind, but we understood the value of this coming down to crunch time here. ... We needed that extra game to go on our resumé, so our guys knew that. It was a huge win for us.”