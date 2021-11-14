COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ‘Family’ affair in Blacksburg as Hokies meet Radford, Nichols brothers tonight

“Great family and great people and really good basketball coaches. It’ll be fun to see them.”

After playing for Radford High School and West Virginia, Darris Nichols played professionally overseas. He then spent a year as a WVU graduate assistant and two years as an assistant at Northern Kentucky before being hired by Young at Wofford.

“A guy that wasn’t born on third base and thinks he hit a triple. He went step by step,” Young said. ‘He’s paid his dues.

“He’ll do a great job. He’s really, really good.”

Wofford won 20 games and the 2014 Southern Conference tournament in Darris Nichols’ lone year on the staff. The Terriers lost to Michigan in the NCAAs.

“He taught me a lot about the game of basketball,” Darris Nichols said of Young. “That was a special year.”

Darris Nichols left Wofford to work for Mike White, first at Louisiana Tech and then at Florida.