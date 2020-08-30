COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU's Shay not confident the season will start on time

“Just like everybody else, it is just a wait and see. I think we need to start coming up with ideas, suggestions and then put together a plan, depending on when we can start, whether that be on November 10th, whether that be after Thanksgiving, whether that be between Thanksgiving or Christmas,” Shay said. “What happens in January? Could the season be pushed back from January and play March Madness in May. Who knows, but we have to get ahead of the game here, have to start thinking and we have to have a plan…

“Obviously I get the health concerns and where we are at with the virus is, first and foremost, most important. If we are going to play, do we have a plan, is it is going to look like a regular season or is it going to be modified in whatever capacity.”

Shay, who took part in his weekly zoom conference call with local media on Thursday, said Southern Conference head coaches have been working to develop a consensus on a start date if alternative plans are required.