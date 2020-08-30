COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU's Shay not confident the season will start on time

Jason Shay doesn’t seem overly optimistic that East Tennessee State will open its men’s basketball season as scheduled on Nov. 10 because of continued concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have not heard that from one person, it is just my gut feeling,” said Shay, who replaced Steve Forbes as ETSU’s head coach in April. “Are we any better than we were in March, I don’t know. We have more tests readily available, but has the spread stopped? Not really, our numbers have went up.
“I think we live in one of the safest places in the country, but our numbers are up and they continue to go up. How can you start the season on November 10? There is no end in sight because no one can give you a specific date that this virus is going to be under control.”
That was the very question that not only forced the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament in March, but also led the Southern Conference to postpone all fall sports, including football, to the spring.
“Are we starting on time or is it going to be pushed back,” said Shay, whose Buccaneers are slated to host Little Rock on Nov. 10 at Freedom Hall. “Nobody really knows those answers, it is still the unknown. Moving forward I have to prepare as if we are going to start on time.”
Shay said the NCAA Oversight Committee has set a Sept. 16 deadline to provide guidelines on when the college basketball season can begin, although Shay isn’t sure if a decision will be made or delayed further at that time.
“Just like everybody else, it is just a wait and see. I think we need to start coming up with ideas, suggestions and then put together a plan, depending on when we can start, whether that be on November 10th, whether that be after Thanksgiving, whether that be between Thanksgiving or Christmas,” Shay said. “What happens in January? Could the season be pushed back from January and play March Madness in May. Who knows, but we have to get ahead of the game here, have to start thinking and we have to have a plan…
“Obviously I get the health concerns and where we are at with the virus is, first and foremost, most important. If we are going to play, do we have a plan, is it is going to look like a regular season or is it going to be modified in whatever capacity.”
Shay, who took part in his weekly zoom conference call with local media on Thursday, said Southern Conference head coaches have been working to develop a consensus on a start date if alternative plans are required.
“When do we want to start so that our representatives can push that start date and then what is it going to look like once that start date has happened,” said Shay, whose Buccaneers finished 30-4 last season, winning the Southern Conference championship before the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. “What are those teams going to look like? Are you going to be able to play your schedule or are you going to have to play in some type of bubble scenario? I think all those options are still open at this time.”
There are numerous questions to be answered, including the possibility of a conference-only schedule. Shay is concerned that larger leagues like the SEC, ACC and Big 12 could play a round-robin slate that adds up to nearly 30 games, while the Southern Conference may only have 18 since the league only has 10 teams.
“If they did only conference games they are playing 25-plus games,” Shay said. “If we play only conference games we are only playing 18 so do we play each other three times to get to 27.”
There is also the discussion on the feasibility of some type of bubble system similar to what the NBA has done in Orlando, which could possibly allow some non-conference games, although it remains to be seen if that would include teams already on ETSU’s schedule like Mississippi State and Alabama-Birmingham.
“I don’t know, we have had discussions on a lot of different things, about having the bubble scenarios with some similar leagues that are surrounding us to get some extra games,” said Shay, who has one Division I and two lower-level openings on his current schedule. “The problem is going to be playing non-conference games because certain leagues have certain protocols. Do they worry about another league having the same protocols?
“Do they want to cross over, but the tests are changing weekly, the rapidness of getting the results back is changing weekly so hopefully come November we are going to be in a better spot, but there is just not any direction right now.”
There is also the possibility that games might have to be played with limited or no fans, a definite negative for ETSU, which regularly leads the Southern Conference in attendance.
“It is two-fold because you want to play games. Right now, who knows, are we going to play games,” Shay said. “Kids sometimes choose to go to play at specific universities and college programs because of the atmosphere. They want to go and play in sold-out arenas, they want to go play where the opposing students are getting on you and elevating your game…
“That would be tough, but we are going to have to make the most of this situation because we are in unusual times right now.”
Shay has been encouraged to see local Tennessee high schools having started fall sports, and will be interested to see how the SEC, ACC and Big 12 proceed with football as expected next month.
“There has to be a start, somebody has to try to play, right, otherwise we are just going to keep pushing things back so for the area high schools to start, yeah, that is encouraging,” he said. “When college football, the teams that have decided to play, once they get going then I think we will have a better feel.
“I am encouraged and looking forward and it gives me optimism that our season will start on time or close to that November 10th date rather than continuing. Right now, me personally, the worst thing would be for us to start in January, but again, you have to do what is safe for your program, for your community and for our nation.”
***
In other ETSU basketball news, 6-foot-9 junior transfer Ty Brewer was granted immediate eligibility this week by the NCAA for the upcoming season. He joins his brother, Ledarrius, a fellow ETSU transfer, who sat out last season.
In addition, 6-8 graduate transfer Silas Adheke has joined the program after completing his academic requirements at Northern Kentucky … ETSU also recently announced the addition of 6-9 freshman Richard Amaefule, who resides in London.
