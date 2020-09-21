COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU's Shay finally gets his starting date to play

Shay had previously discussed the possibility of a bubble scenario with as many as five games between played between eight teams at ETSU.

“The bubble is just a contingency plan based on each state,” he said. “If you have opponents who are flying, are they going to be able to fly? You have some states where they can’t even leave the state, otherwise we have got to go back and quarantine for 14 days.

“You don’t have 14 days to fit in there to quarantine so right now we are still working on the bubble. We are still planning, but it is a contingency plan based on what everybody can do as far as games.”

Shay had not released the schedule for the upcoming season due to still needing more games, and now there will be more changes on the way.

“We just have got to continue to see. We have made our list and we are checking it twice so we are just trying to figure that out and see who is willing to play,” Shay said. “There are three scenarios, I guess, you can push the games to another year and start your games next year, you could try to reschedule and push it back within the window that we are given or cancel them all together.

“There are a lot of contractual issues as you move forward so we are kind of working through those.”