COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU's Shay finally gets his starting date to play

The answer Jason Shay had been waiting for finally came late last week.
The NCAA announced that the upcoming college basketball season can begin on Nov. 25, which is 15 days later than the original Nov. 10 date.
That wasn’t the date Shay had hoped for, but he will take it.
“I always think you want to play and start on time because you want to give your seniors the most amount of games and have a credible senior year,” said Shay, East Tennessee State’s first-year head coach. “The 25th is what they came up with, which is not ideal, but it is not too far removed from our original start date.
“We will make it work and we are going to try and play or at least schedule the maximum number of games that we can.”
That number was moved from 31 to 27 by the NCAA, which pushed the season back out of concerns for the COVID-19 pandemic. They also allowed schools to officially begin preseason practices on Oct. 14, which is the normal 42 days before competition, but teams will be able to work 12 hours, eight on basketball, four in conditioning, beginning this week.
There are still plenty of questions to be answered, such as what happens to the four games ETSU had slated before Nov. 25. Three of those – at Mississippi State, a home game with USC Upstate and Bucknell in Melbourne, Fla., - were supposed to be part of the Cancun Challenge, with their final game in that event slated for Nov. 25 against either Rider or Georgia Southern, also in Florida.
“We have got some direction, but we don’t have full direction,” Shay said. “We are trying to work through those challenges that we have.”
ETSU also had home games at Freedom Hall slated with Little Rock on Nov. 10 and Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 14.
“I think it is something we are going to have to prioritize. We have had discussions with teams that already on our schedule and everybody right now is willing to play the schedule as we have it set moving forward,” said Shay, who added that much depends on how various conferences plan to proceed. “Right now it is still pretty fluid and everybody is still trying to figure it out, but we are trying to do that as quickly as possible because we are about 10 weeks away from starting.”
Shay said Southern Conference games would be the first priority, which would normally be 18 games against nine opponents in home and away settings.
“We need to come up with a plan for the Southern Conference if they decide they are not going to play as many conference games, if they are not going to play as many non-conference games,” said Shay, who is hopeful that at least some fans will be able to attend games this season. “We are trying to come up with options and scenarios and windows for when we can play maybe some early December conference games to fill in those voids and to have some flexibility because we are in such a unique situation.”
Shay had previously discussed the possibility of a bubble scenario with as many as five games between played between eight teams at ETSU.
“The bubble is just a contingency plan based on each state,” he said. “If you have opponents who are flying, are they going to be able to fly? You have some states where they can’t even leave the state, otherwise we have got to go back and quarantine for 14 days.
“You don’t have 14 days to fit in there to quarantine so right now we are still working on the bubble. We are still planning, but it is a contingency plan based on what everybody can do as far as games.”
Shay had not released the schedule for the upcoming season due to still needing more games, and now there will be more changes on the way.
“We just have got to continue to see. We have made our list and we are checking it twice so we are just trying to figure that out and see who is willing to play,” Shay said. “There are three scenarios, I guess, you can push the games to another year and start your games next year, you could try to reschedule and push it back within the window that we are given or cancel them all together.
“There are a lot of contractual issues as you move forward so we are kind of working through those.”
ETSU has been working since July in limited preparation for the season, but are currently in a 14-day quarantine due to positive coronavirus tests on the team. Shay said if it had to happen, better now than in December.
“We have just got to work through it. It is the protocol, and first and foremost is the health and safety of our players,” Shay said. “We got a good six-and-a-half weeks in of good work. We would normally have a built-in break between the end of summer school and the start of the fall semester so right now they probably need a little bit of break. We will get back at it this upcoming week.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!