COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU would like to host a 'bubble'

Currently, the season is slated to begin on Nov. 10. ETSU has six games scheduled between then and Nov. 25, including four games in the Cancun Challenge, one of which includes a visit to Mississippi State. Whether those games would be played at a later date or at all remains to be seen.

“We are just preparing for what is going to happen after that announcement as far as non-conference games moving forward,” Shay said. “Are we staying pat with what we have from the 25th on. We don’t start conference normally until the first of January, or are those contracts going to be null and void and now it is a free-for-all in what happens with scheduling.

“We just want to be prepared and have an option as far as being able to host a bubble and play some non-conference games.”

Shay feels like ETSU has the facilities needed to host an on-campus bubble scenario, similar to what the NBA been doing for more than two months, with eight the preferred number of teams. In addition to plenty of court space, he touts the school’s ability to offer weight-training, meeting space, housing and food, all without leaving campus.

Freedom Hall, which normally hosts ETSU men’s games, could be an option as well, but Shay would prefer to keep it isolated to on-campus facilities.