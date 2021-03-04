COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU women stun top-seeded Samford

“This always a dangerous game to walk into (and) East Tennessee has been playing better and better lately,” Samford head coach Carley Kuhns said. “They played harder than us, and they outplayed us. We just didn’t show up today.”

ETSU jumped out fast, taking a 17-10 first quarter lead, and led by as many as 13 points before taking a five-point lead into the break. Samford never got closer than three points in the second half.

“They got off to a great start and it felt like we were playing from behind the whole game,” Kuhns said. “As a No. 1 seed, you have to show up for every game.”

ETSU returns to the court today at noon to face fourth-seeded Wofford, which defeated North Carolina-Greensboro 78-66 on Thursday.

Samford was led by Andrea Cournoyer with 31 points.

“We caught them at the right time with the right attitude,” Ezell said. “We play them 10 times, they probably beat us nine, but today was different.”

The four-seeded East Tennessee State (12-11) men’s basketball team opens SoCon play on Saturday against No. 5 Chattanooga (18-7) at 2:30 p.m. The Buccaneers lost twice this season to the Mocs.