COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU women stun top-seeded Samford

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - “How about them Bucs.”
That was the comment from East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Brittany Ezell after the Buccaneers pulled a stunning upset by defeated top-seeded Samford 69-61 in the Southern Conference quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
Eighth-seeded ETSU (4-15), which had lost six straight, including a 19-point decision at Samford just 12 days ago, led 32-27 at halftime and outscored the Bulldogs 36-34 after the break to complete the win, the Buccaneers first SoCon tournament victory since 2018.
“When we walked off the bus, we were really ready to play, and from the time we walked into the gym, we played with a different level of maturity,” said Ezell, in comments provided by the Southern Conference..
Jakhyia Davis led ETSU with 21 points and five rebounds, while Carly Hooks added 13 points and Amaya Adams tossed in 10 points for the Buccaneers. Kaia Upton added six points, five steals and four assists.
“We had a really good game plan,” Ezell said. “We felt like we could pressure their guards and make them uncomfortable.”
ETSU had lost three straight to Samford, all by double figures. The Bulldogs (14-9) had lost just twice in 12 SoCon games this season.
“This always a dangerous game to walk into (and) East Tennessee has been playing better and better lately,” Samford head coach Carley Kuhns said. “They played harder than us, and they outplayed us. We just didn’t show up today.”
ETSU jumped out fast, taking a 17-10 first quarter lead, and led by as many as 13 points before taking a five-point lead into the break. Samford never got closer than three points in the second half.
“They got off to a great start and it felt like we were playing from behind the whole game,” Kuhns said. “As a No. 1 seed, you have to show up for every game.”
ETSU returns to the court today at noon to face fourth-seeded Wofford, which defeated North Carolina-Greensboro 78-66 on Thursday.
Samford was led by Andrea Cournoyer with 31 points.
“We caught them at the right time with the right attitude,” Ezell said. “We play them 10 times, they probably beat us nine, but today was different.”
The four-seeded East Tennessee State (12-11) men’s basketball team opens SoCon play on Saturday against No. 5 Chattanooga (18-7) at 2:30 p.m. The Buccaneers lost twice this season to the Mocs.