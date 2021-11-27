 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU wins over Lees-McRae
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Charlie Weber recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to carry East Tennessee State to a 92-74 win over Lees-McRae on Saturday.

David Sloan had 15 points for East Tennessee State (5-2), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Jordan King added 14 points. Silas Adheke had 10 rebounds.

Justin Nichelson had 16 points for the Division II Bobcats. London England added 14 points. Jaylin Stewart had 12 points.

