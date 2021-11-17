 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU stung by No. 18 Georgia Tech
0 comments

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU stung by No. 18 Georgia Tech

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New ETSU Logo

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Nerea Hermosa scored 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter to spark No. 18 Georgia Tech to a 65-42 win over East Tennessee State on Wednesday.

Lorela Cubaj, fresh off of joining the 1,000 point club in the previous game, added 12 points. Hermosa grabbed 10 rebounds and Cubaj nine to help the Yellow Jackets to a 48-30 rebounding advantage and a difference of 22-8 on points in the paint.

Jaila Roberts scored 11 points for ETSU (1-3). The Buccaneers shot 19% in the second half, 23% for the game. Gate City’s Sarah Thompson was scoreless in six minutes on the floor. Meleah Kirtner of George Wythe did not play.

No. 25 Virginia Tech 85, Coppin State 32

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Aisha Sheppard scored 17 points and Elizabeth Kitley scored 13 with 13 rebounds and No. 25 Virginia Tech overwhelmed Coppin State.

The Hokies (4-0) led 26-4 after the first quarter and 42-12 at halftime. Virginia Tech limited the Eagles (22) to 1-for-14 shooting in the first quarter and they missed 23 of 27-shot attempts before halftime.

It was Kitley’s second straight double-double. Kayana Traylor scored 15 points for Virginia Tech shooting 6 for 7 and Georgia Amoore scored 11. Virginia Tech outrebounded Coppin State 55-30.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Washington Football Team (29) Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (19)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for playoff football games
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for playoff football games

  • Updated

There are nine Virginia playoff games and one from Tennessee that will be played tonight and on Saturday in the area. Who will advance, and who will call it a season and pull out the basketballs? Find out by checking out the prep football predictions from the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts