COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU stung by No. 18 Georgia Tech

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Nerea Hermosa scored 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter to spark No. 18 Georgia Tech to a 65-42 win over East Tennessee State on Wednesday.

Lorela Cubaj, fresh off of joining the 1,000 point club in the previous game, added 12 points. Hermosa grabbed 10 rebounds and Cubaj nine to help the Yellow Jackets to a 48-30 rebounding advantage and a difference of 22-8 on points in the paint.

Jaila Roberts scored 11 points for ETSU (1-3). The Buccaneers shot 19% in the second half, 23% for the game. Gate City’s Sarah Thompson was scoreless in six minutes on the floor. Meleah Kirtner of George Wythe did not play.

No. 25 Virginia Tech 85, Coppin State 32

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Aisha Sheppard scored 17 points and Elizabeth Kitley scored 13 with 13 rebounds and No. 25 Virginia Tech overwhelmed Coppin State.

The Hokies (4-0) led 26-4 after the first quarter and 42-12 at halftime. Virginia Tech limited the Eagles (22) to 1-for-14 shooting in the first quarter and they missed 23 of 27-shot attempts before halftime.

It was Kitley’s second straight double-double. Kayana Traylor scored 15 points for Virginia Tech shooting 6 for 7 and Georgia Amoore scored 11. Virginia Tech outrebounded Coppin State 55-30.