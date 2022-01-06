COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU hosts Wofford in SoCon play on Saturday

Wofford (8-6, 0-2) vs. East Tennessee State (9-6, 1-1)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

* * *

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Wofford in a SoCon matchup. Wofford fell 75-67 to Chattanooga in its last outing. East Tennessee State is coming off an 80-79 win over VMI in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: B.J. Mack is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Terriers. Ryan Larson is also a key facilitator, putting up 9.5 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Buccaneers have been led by Ledarrius Brewer, who is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MACK: Mack has connected on 41.4 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Wofford is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or less. The Terriers are 3-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.