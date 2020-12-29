COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU hosts WCU tonight

“You can only tell them so much. You try to relay the message of how difficult, how good, how challenging our conference is. There are good players, there’s good coaches and every night is going to be a dogfight…,” said Shay, whose Buccaneers have been tested three times for the coronavirus since returning from a short Christmas break on Saturday. “I have talked about it and discussed it. I just told them that we can win every game, we can lose every game, that is how tough this league is.”

Shay is anxious for his first home game as ETSU head coach with fans in the stands. The Bucs hit the road on Saturday to face North Carolina-Greensboro.

“I think there will be great energy in the building with the 618 that will allowed in the building. Hopefully that will uplift our guys, give us that extra juice,” Shay said. “That can’t be the reason we win, but hopefully it will give us a home court advantage…I am looking forward to it being a spirited crowd.”

Patterson definitely agrees.

“That is really going to be a big help for our energy,” he said.