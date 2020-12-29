COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU hosts WCU tonight

Finally, after playing in front of no fans in their previous four outings, spectators will be allowed at Freedom Hall for an East Tennessee men’s basketball game.
Ten percent of capacity, which equates to 618 fans, will be allowed to watch the Southern Conference opener for East Tennessee State against Western Carolina tonight. Tip-off is slated for 7 o’clock.
Fans will be required to wear facial coverings and social distance, and are asked to provide the type of energy that ETSU head coach Jason Shay has grown to appreciate.
“That is why we are called the best fans in the Southern Conference so hopefully those 618 can be loud and inspire us to get us on runs or help us to come back and come together when we are down,” Shay said. “It will be a pleasant surprise for sure.”
ETSU, which finished with an even 4-4 mark in the non-conference slate, will face the Catamounts, who are 7-2 on the season, including a 76-70 win over College of Charleston in their last game on Dec. 18. They also have a pair of overtime wins, with their lone setbacks coming to Troy and Virginia Commonwealth.
Leading the way for the Catamounts is All-Southern Conference guard Mason Faulkner, who is contributing 16.3 points and 6.3 assists a game. Kingsport resident Matt Halvorsen is tallying 15.7 points, including 36 3-pointers in just nine games.
Western Carolina is coached by Mark Prosser, the son of the late-Skip Prosser, who was a head coach at Xavier and Wake Forest.
“They are playing well. They have won some close games here recently,” said Shay, who will be looking for better rebounding and fewer turnovers. “We are going to have to be on point and pay attention to detail and do a good job of defending.”
These clubs met in the regular season finale last February, with the Buccaneers winning 68-67, their 11th straight win against the Catamounts. Senior Vonnie Patterson had two points in that contest, and those are the only points returning from that game for what is nearly a completely new team.
“We are just really excited about the game tomorrow. We know it is going to be different, we have got a whole new team,” Patterson said. “We are just going to continue to do what Coach Shay has as a game plan and we are going to try to do it to the best of our abilities.”
ETSU, which has been led by Lederrius Brewer (15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds) and point guard David Sloan (9.9 ppg, 4.1 assists), concluded its non-conference slate last Tuesday with an 86-69 loss at Alabama, snapping a three-game win streak in the process.
Shay hopes those eight non-league games prepared the Buccaneers for the Southern Conference schedule that begins tonight and runs through Feb. 27.
“You can only tell them so much. You try to relay the message of how difficult, how good, how challenging our conference is. There are good players, there’s good coaches and every night is going to be a dogfight…,” said Shay, whose Buccaneers have been tested three times for the coronavirus since returning from a short Christmas break on Saturday. “I have talked about it and discussed it. I just told them that we can win every game, we can lose every game, that is how tough this league is.”
Shay is anxious for his first home game as ETSU head coach with fans in the stands. The Bucs hit the road on Saturday to face North Carolina-Greensboro.
“I think there will be great energy in the building with the 618 that will allowed in the building. Hopefully that will uplift our guys, give us that extra juice,” Shay said. “That can’t be the reason we win, but hopefully it will give us a home court advantage…I am looking forward to it being a spirited crowd.”
Patterson definitely agrees.
“That is really going to be a big help for our energy,” he said.
Patterson has also reminded his teammates that an uptick in toughness will be needed against Southern Conference foes, all of whom will be looking to take down the Buccaneers, who are the defending SoCon tournament champs.
“Every team is going to look at us like the biggest team in the conference right now,” he said. “We have just got to take that as motivation, just play as hard as we can.”
The ETSU women (1-5) will look to snap a five-game losing skid against Newberry on Thursday. Attendance will be limited to 248 spectators, which is 10 percent of capacity at Brooks Gym.
