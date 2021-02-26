COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU ends regular season today at home against UNC Greensboro

“You want to be playing your best basketball, but we have struggled so we need to get on the court and see where we are at and see if we have gotten better and improved over the course of the last nine days,” said Shay, who’s Buccaneers defeated UNCG 71-61 on Jan. 2. “We can also spoil Greensboro’s party. They are trying to win the conference and to be a spoiler is important, but we also want to win.

“That is the name of the game is to win so it’s good to play the game.”

There is little doubt ETSU will have to win the SoCon tournament next weekend in Asheville to get an NCAA tourney bid, a prize that was taken from the Buccaneers last season due to the coronavirus canceling the postseason

Don’t count them out, according to Shay. Parity reigns in the SoCon, with seven of 10 teams at .500 or better in the league standings, including Furman, which is in first place with four losses. Shay also points out that ETSU has beaten every SoCon team this season except for Chattanooga.

“It is always good to get on the court, that is what they came here to do, their love of the game and their love of competition,” Shay said. “To get out there and put on display what they have learned, how they have grown as players and as a team is always a fun part.

“I am sure we will get out there and give it our best shot. This is our last opportunity and then we go into the third season. You have got the non-conference, you have got the conference and now here we are going into the third part of a season and it becomes a clean slate.”

