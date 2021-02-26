COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU ends regular season today at home against UNC Greensboro

Much has happened since the East Tennessee State’s men’s basketball team last played a game.
First, ETSU lost their fourth game in five decisions with a Feb. 17 loss to Mercer, and hasn’t played since, with games at Samford and VMI canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
That has been accompanied by controversy after the team knelt during the National Anthem prior to a recent game, which was met with mixed reaction throughout the community.
ETSU first-year head coach Jason Shay is anxious to see how his Buccaneers react today when they can finally get back on the court in the regular season finale at Freedom Hall with North Carolina-Greensboro.
“That is a good question because outwardly I think they have been great,” said Shay, during a zoom media conference on Friday. “They haven’t expressed anything, but they have prepared for the game as if it is any other. Hopefully we can continue to build on what we have been doing, but there is a distraction.”
While ETSU (12-10, 8-6) is currently fourth in the Southern Conference standings, UNCG (17-8, 12-5) can possibly clinch the regular season crown with a win over the Buccaneers.
That should serve as motivation for the Buccaneers, who also want to go into next weekend’s Southern Conference tournament on a positive note.
“You want to be playing your best basketball, but we have struggled so we need to get on the court and see where we are at and see if we have gotten better and improved over the course of the last nine days,” said Shay, who’s Buccaneers defeated UNCG 71-61 on Jan. 2. “We can also spoil Greensboro’s party. They are trying to win the conference and to be a spoiler is important, but we also want to win.
“That is the name of the game is to win so it’s good to play the game.”
There is little doubt ETSU will have to win the SoCon tournament next weekend in Asheville to get an NCAA tourney bid, a prize that was taken from the Buccaneers last season due to the coronavirus canceling the postseason
Don’t count them out, according to Shay. Parity reigns in the SoCon, with seven of 10 teams at .500 or better in the league standings, including Furman, which is in first place with four losses. Shay also points out that ETSU has beaten every SoCon team this season except for Chattanooga.
“It is always good to get on the court, that is what they came here to do, their love of the game and their love of competition,” Shay said. “To get out there and put on display what they have learned, how they have grown as players and as a team is always a fun part.
“I am sure we will get out there and give it our best shot. This is our last opportunity and then we go into the third season. You have got the non-conference, you have got the conference and now here we are going into the third part of a season and it becomes a clean slate.”
