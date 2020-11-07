COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU counting down to first game of season

“When you are not in a drill or you are not out on the court, we need to not be congregating together and have that separation.”

While Shay is still looking for a pair of non-conference home games – preferably against NCAA Division I opponents – the Buccaneers finally have most of a schedule, which begins in Florida against the Wildcats, who were 20-11 last season and are the preseason pick to finish second this year in the Southland Conference.

While the Wildcats have nine returnees, the Buccaneers have just three back with experience, and none of them played much at all last season.

“It will be a challenge in game one because Abilene Christian was 20-11 last year, they return nine guys and so they are going to have experience,” Shay said. “Our young guys are going to be baptized by fire real quickly against a really solid team.”

ETSU did get good news last week when the NCAA approved a waiver for Maryland transfer Serrel Smith to play this season, giving Shay a better idea who might be the starting five in Florida. At least Smith will provide experience playing at the college level.