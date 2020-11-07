COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU counting down to first game of season

The countdown continues to opening morning.
Yes, the East Tennessee men’s basketball team will open the season at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 against Abilene Christian in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.
ETSU head coach Jason Shay is cautiously optimistic that COVID will allow the games to be played as scheduled.
“I hope we can start it on time. I am usually optimistic so I think we will get there and we will be ready to go,” he said. “It is a two-part equation and your opponent has to be doing the same things, otherwise the game can be canceled.
“I think we will get started on the 25th, but there is some uncertainty and some uneasiness moving forward.”
The Buccaneers returned to practice on Thursday, just 17 days before the opening game, after having to quarantine for two weeks due to COVID issues within the program. It was the second quarantine since August for ETSU.
“This is a challenge. You are missing out on days of preparation and getting ready for the opener, but there are a lot of schools going through it, we are not the only one,” Shay said. “We have just got to continue to do a better job of following protocol and try and social distance, that is the probably the main thing, which is hard in a contact sport.
“When you are not in a drill or you are not out on the court, we need to not be congregating together and have that separation.”
While Shay is still looking for a pair of non-conference home games – preferably against NCAA Division I opponents – the Buccaneers finally have most of a schedule, which begins in Florida against the Wildcats, who were 20-11 last season and are the preseason pick to finish second this year in the Southland Conference.
While the Wildcats have nine returnees, the Buccaneers have just three back with experience, and none of them played much at all last season.
“It will be a challenge in game one because Abilene Christian was 20-11 last year, they return nine guys and so they are going to have experience,” Shay said. “Our young guys are going to be baptized by fire real quickly against a really solid team.”
ETSU did get good news last week when the NCAA approved a waiver for Maryland transfer Serrel Smith to play this season, giving Shay a better idea who might be the starting five in Florida. At least Smith will provide experience playing at the college level.
“I think it is huge, it has always been a big part of the formula that we have had is to have experienced guys that have played college basketball that understand the intensity level that you have to play with for extended periods of time and just the physicality of the game is a whole lot different,” said Shay, who continues to wait on a waiver approval for Kansas State transfer David Sloan. “You can talk about how physical it is and what it is going to be like, but the bumping and the grinding and the speed of the game is a lot different.
“It is a challenge for guys who first step out there on the court and it is their first college game.”
ETSU will play either Akron or Middle Tennessee State on Thanksgiving day on the second day in Florida, with a third game to be played against Austin Peay, Omaha, Indiana State or East Carolina.
Shay, whose Buccaneers will travel to North Carolina-Asheville for their next game on Dec. 8, is ecstatic to finally have a list of games to play.
“You get excited for who you are going to play. You can start to put in some things that you are going to see to prepare us for that first game and then you can add in some things that maybe Akron or Middle Tennessee State does,” he said. “That just helps you to get some repetitions, some actions that we are going to see on both ends of the floor.
“It gives us a clearer picture, it gives us a game plan now moving forward and some things we have got to shore up, got to clean up and become more efficient at taking away their strengths moving forward and just actions that ultimately we are going to see over the course of the season. It is not just to be ready for those games, we have just got to continue to be proficient moving forward.”
While Shay has been busy putting together scouting reports, the Buccaneers have 13 newcomers among its roster of 16, which will make it a challenge for the opposition to prepare.
“It would be difficult, you better guess or you better watch a lot of film,” said Shay, whose Bucs currently have two non-conference home games scheduled in December with Alabama-Birmingham and North Carolina A&T, and will visit Alabama next month as well. The Southern Conference slate begins on Dec. 30 against Western Carolina.
“You had better hope that I run some stuff that we have ran in the past and not come up with a whole different system of my own ideas,” he added. “It would be a challenge so hopefully that uncertainty gives us an advantage going into game one.”
Expect the SoCon preseason media poll to come out soon. Shay isn’t sure where the Buccaneers – who went 30-4 and won the Southern Conference last season – will land, but does like what he sees from his team.
“There is such uncertainty for us and how we are going to respond. I do think we are talented, but are we ready to win games,” said Shay, whose Buccaneers will have to develop chemistry, something that was helped along prior to last season with a trip to Europe. “We are continuing to work on that with this team and work to get better and talk about chemistry in the end and how that comes about.
“You can’t force it upon them. If our chemistry can get better day in and day out moving forward, I think we have got enough talent, I think we have got enough depth and I think we have got enough versatility that we can win games, but that chemistry is a big portion of winning games.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!