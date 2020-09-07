COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU coach Shay still doesn't know when season will start

Shay said much will come down to how many games the NCAA ultimately allows, but those are questions that are also still unanswered.

“I think it is going to come down to what minimum and maximum number of games that you can play,” said Shay, who said the Southern Conference coaches meet via zoom calls often to discuss the impending season. “We continue to discuss, are we going to have to play one another more times than the two times. We are just trying to figure out how can we meet the minimum or maximum number of games based on the NCAA’s guidelines.

“We don’t know what those are. We have talked about them, but we are just preparing the best we can with the information we are getting and what the decision is going to come about on September 16.”

***

Shay gave the Buccaneers last week off as classes begun, having been able to conduct workouts since July 20.

“We got six weeks in, we can get up to eight weeks usually in the summer,” he said. “I just felt we needed that break. As we go we don’t know when the start is and so right now is a right time with classes being done for a week just to get a break, let them refresh and get back at it next week.”