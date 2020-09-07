COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU coach Shay still doesn't know when season will start

The questions pretty much stay the same when Jason Shay holds his weekly zoom press conferences with the local media.
The new East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach tries, but he simply doesn’t have the answers. Apparently, no one else does either.
Will the college basketball season begin as scheduled on Nov. 10, or will the NCAA push the date back due to continued concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
No matter what decision is made – and several dates have been rumored - Shay just wants to play some games to prepare for the always rugged Southern Conference schedule.
“I think it is important that as a mid-major program we need non-conference games so the sooner we can start as close to November 10 the better,” Shay said. “Our league, we are for the November 25 start date rather than the December 4 start date.”
ETSU is slated to begin on Nov. 10 against Little Rock at Freedom Hall in Johnson City, but the NCAA is expected to at least make some kind of announcement on a possible start date on Sept. 16.
Such is life in the COVID-19 era.
“How that is going to look is the uncertainty until the NCAA comes out and makes their statement on September 16,” Shay said. “Right now we are trying to come up with contingency plans so when that comes out, what is that going to look like after the September 16 date in worse case scenarios moving forward.
“As a conference our stance is to start as close to November 10 as possible. If the 25th is the start date, then we will have to work from there. We have got to have some flexibility right now.”
If the season did start on Nov. 25, Shay is still waiting to see what happens to the five games slated before then, including three home games and a visit to Mississippi State.
“That is the question. What happens to the contracts that are before that date? Will they become null and void, what happens if we go to only conference games,” Shay said. “What happens to those contracts, are they done, do you push them back a year, that is the big uncertainty. That is the chaos that we don’t know what could come and that is what we are trying to prepare for.”
While there is talk of a Southern Conference-only schedule, which could include playing each other two or possibly even three times, Shay once again stresses the importance of non-conference games.
“The games that you miss between the November 10 to the 25th, can you squeeze them in from the 25th until the start of conference season,” Shay said.
“Do you need to start playing conference games a little bit sooner. Those are all the discussions that we are having that we don’t have answers to until that statement comes, but we are trying to prepare for worst case scenarios.”
Shay said much will come down to how many games the NCAA ultimately allows, but those are questions that are also still unanswered.
“I think it is going to come down to what minimum and maximum number of games that you can play,” said Shay, who said the Southern Conference coaches meet via zoom calls often to discuss the impending season. “We continue to discuss, are we going to have to play one another more times than the two times. We are just trying to figure out how can we meet the minimum or maximum number of games based on the NCAA’s guidelines.
“We don’t know what those are. We have talked about them, but we are just preparing the best we can with the information we are getting and what the decision is going to come about on September 16.”
***
Shay gave the Buccaneers last week off as classes begun, having been able to conduct workouts since July 20.
“We got six weeks in, we can get up to eight weeks usually in the summer,” he said. “I just felt we needed that break. As we go we don’t know when the start is and so right now is a right time with classes being done for a week just to get a break, let them refresh and get back at it next week.”
He has been pleased with the progress of a largely new team, but there is still plenty to do.
“I think we got better, but there are some things we need to become more proficient at moving forward,” said Shay, who was still waiting for the arrival of freshman Richard Amaefule from London last week. “We have got to start to add, we have got to start to become more complex, but as far as the basic fundamental stuff, I think we have got a good start, but we are nowhere near where we need to be as far as winning games right now.
“We are working to do the ordinary things better on a daily basis and move forward a little bit quicker as we now nearly have everybody here.”
Shay is starting to get a better idea on roles for his squad, which includes 11 transfers and freshmen.
“I think there is always separation. We talk about our roster weekly. I think there are guys where the cream has risen to the top and have put themselves in position to seriously be considered for starting positions and significant playing time,” Shay said. “We are trying to create those scenarios and adversities in practice so that we can see who is going to be productive, who can continue to provide production when things are not going their way.
“There are guys who have risen to the top.”
***
While Shay brought in a new staff to help in his transition as head coach after replacing Steve Forbes in April, he recently added former ETSU star Desonta Bradford as assistant of player development for the Buccaneers.
“I am just looking forward to helping him grow as he wants to pursue being a coach and help him develop in this position as a young coach because I know how important it is moving forward,” Shay said. “I think he has got a lot to offer to our guys because he has won a championship, he was player of the year so he has achieved things that our players, I think personally, would also like to achieve themselves.”
Bradford, who was the Southern Conference player of the year for the Buccaneers in 2018, had a short stint playing overseas before deciding to try his hand as a coach.
“Johnson City has always been home,” Bradford said. “I always kind of felt like I would get into coaching sooner or later, it just so happens to be sooner now. I enjoyed playing, but now I would like to watch the game and think the game from the coaching side of it so I think it will be good for me.”
He hasn’t been with the team long, but does see plenty of potential for the season ahead.
“They are very talented. It is a new team, they still have to build that chemistry and I think they are improving with that every day,” he said. “They definitely have the players and the pieces and the coaches to be a championship team.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!