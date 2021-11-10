COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU basketball capsules

Up first for the Buccaneers is a visit on Friday to Appalachian State, followed on Sunday by a trip Tennessee to face the Volunteers. While the home schedule is fairly soft in terms of non-conference competition, they will hit the road for a tournament in Florida, in addition to visiting Alabama-Birmingham and Georgia. The Bucs first home game will be on Nov. 18 against USC-Upstate.

ETSU played an exhibition game last Friday against Catawba, winning by 33 points while hitting 11 3s. Four Bucs finished in double figures, including Lederrius Brewer, Patterson, Adheke and King, a transfer from Siena. Other newcomers to watch include Kordell Charles and Egyptian import Mohab Yasser, who played in NBA Academy Africa.

ETSU was picked third out of 10 teams in the SoCon preseason poll, behind league favorite Chattanooga and Furman.

Coach’s Quote: “I took the job based on the past here, because they have had great teams and great coaches,” said Oliver, in comments provided by Keith Jarrett for the Southern Conference. “But the past success here has nothing to do with this team. They have to pave their own path, and I have challenged my team to get better every day. So far, they have done that. We are improving and if you get better every day, it’s a small victory that will help us.”

* * *