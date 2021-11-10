COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ETSU basketball capsules

Men
Division: NCAA Division I
Conference: Southern
Coach: Desmond Oliver
Last season: 13-12, 8-7
Key returners: Silas Adheke, C, Gr; Ledarrius Brewer, G, R-Jr; Ty Brewer, F, Jr; Vonnie Patterson, F, Sr; David Sloan, G, Sr.
Key losses: Truth Harris, Damari Monsanto, Marcus Niblack, Serrel Smith.
Promising newcomers: Kordell Charles, Jordan King, Jaden Seymour, Mohab Yasser.
Outlook: ETSU made a change at the top in both basketball programs, with Desmond Oliver replacing Jason Shay, who resigned after one season with the Buccaneers, with much controversy following the decision.
Oliver is a well-traveled assistant coach who spent the last six of his 27 years in that role at Tennessee. He inherits a program that went 13-12 last season, one year after finishing 30-4 and winning the Southern Conference championship. ETSU had averaged 26 wins per season prior to 2021.
Unlike last season when Shay had very little back after Steve Forbes left for Wake Forest, Oliver has several experienced returnees, led by Lederrius Brewer (16.2 ppg) and Sloan (11.1 ppg, 4.3 ast). Brewer’s brother, Ty (8.5 ppg) is also back.
Up first for the Buccaneers is a visit on Friday to Appalachian State, followed on Sunday by a trip Tennessee to face the Volunteers. While the home schedule is fairly soft in terms of non-conference competition, they will hit the road for a tournament in Florida, in addition to visiting Alabama-Birmingham and Georgia. The Bucs first home game will be on Nov. 18 against USC-Upstate.
ETSU played an exhibition game last Friday against Catawba, winning by 33 points while hitting 11 3s. Four Bucs finished in double figures, including Lederrius Brewer, Patterson, Adheke and King, a transfer from Siena. Other newcomers to watch include Kordell Charles and Egyptian import Mohab Yasser, who played in NBA Academy Africa.
ETSU was picked third out of 10 teams in the SoCon preseason poll, behind league favorite Chattanooga and Furman.
Coach’s Quote: “I took the job based on the past here, because they have had great teams and great coaches,” said Oliver, in comments provided by Keith Jarrett for the Southern Conference. “But the past success here has nothing to do with this team. They have to pave their own path, and I have challenged my team to get better every day. So far, they have done that. We are improving and if you get better every day, it’s a small victory that will help us.”
* * *
Women
Division: NCAA Division I
Conference: Southern
Coach: Simon Harris
Last season: 4-16 (1-10)
Key returners: Carly Hooks, G, fr; Jakhyia Davis, C, fr.; Mykia Dowdell, F, soph.; Kaia Upton, G, jr.; Amaya Adams G, jr.
Key losses: E’Lease Stafford, Jasmine Sanders.
Promising newcomers: Jaila Roberts, Jamir Huston, Damiah Griffith.
Outlook: ETSU made a change at the top, replacing Brittany Ezell with Simon Harris, who spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach at Dayton, North Carolina State and Ohio State.
He takes over a program that finished 4-16 in 2020-21, although they did advance to the SoCon tournament semifinals. The Bucs had won just 23 games over the previous three seasons after four years above the .500 mark, including a 20-13 record in 2018.
ETSU opened the Harris era with a 81-54 loss at Youngstown State, and will visit Bowling Green tonight. The Buccaneers will play their first home game at Freedom Hall on Sunday against Cornell. In addition to the 14-game Southern Conference slate, the Bucs will step up in competition against Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and St. Bonaventure.
Harris inherited seven returnees, including leading scorers Carly Hooks (9.9 ppg) and 6-foot-3 Jakhyia Davis (9.5 ppg, 6.7 reb), who were all-SoCon freshman honorees last season, along with point guard Kaia Upton. He also brought in eight newcomers, including four Division I transfers, led by Damiah Griffith (Tennessee-Martin), Jamir Huston (Miami) and Jaila Roberts (North Alabama).
The freshman class includes a pair of local graduates, led by Gate City’s Sarah Thompson, who started against Cleveland State, and Meleah Kirtner from George Wythe.
ETSU was picked seventh out of eight teams in the SoCon. Mercer and Samford were picked at the top.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re talking about expectations in this program, and the only one is going as hard as you can for as long as you can,” Harris said, in comments provided by Keith Jarrett for the Southern Conference. “As long as we adhere to that, we’re going to be OK. We’ll write our own story that way. The good Lord gave us the opportunity to play the game of basketball, and not everybody gets that.”
