COLLEGE BASKETBALL: E&H women strive to continue success from trio of 20-win seasons

EMORY, Va. – Entering last season, Emory & Henry Wasps head women’s basketball coach Jaclyn Dickens was eager to build on the success of former E&H coach and current athletic director Anne Crutchfield.
Mission accomplished.
Led by three battle-tested seniors, E&H posted a 22-5 record, earned the No. 1 seed in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, and ranked as high as sixth in the NCAA Division III South Region.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything better in my first year,” said Dickens, who selected as ODAC coach of the year. “Every player on last year’s group was on the same page and was enjoyable to coach.”
E&H is scheduled to open the 2021 season Saturday with a 2 p.m. game at ODAC rival Eastern Mennonite. The Wasps are then scheduled to host Roanoke Sunday afternoon at 3 in a contest that will not count in the ODAC standings.
The new task for Dickens is to compensate for the graduation of a pair of first-team all-conference picks in Sydney McKinney (Big Stone Gap) and Peyton Williams (Saltville) along with second-team selection Kara Stafford from Bristol, Tennessee.
McKinney now serves as an assistant coach for the Wasps.
“That was a great group of seniors who made my job a lot easier,” Dickens said. “I already miss them a lot, for their contributions on and off the floor.”
The returning starters are 5-foot-5 senior guard Kylea Cooper (Hickory, N.C.) and 5-10 senior forward Elizabeth Jones from Wytheville.
Six-foot-2 junior center Alexis Hoppers (Sparta, N.C.), 5-9 junior guard Taylor Gilbert (Abingdon) and 5-2 senior guard Josie Salyer (Mount Carmel, Tenn.) are the other likely starters.
“We lost our leaders in scoring, rebounding and assists, but we have a good group of returning players who have waited their turn and are ready to become go-to options,” Dickens said.
Along with senior leadership and effective post play, the Wasps relied on defense last season en route to reaching the 20-win mark for the third straight year.
“We’re not as long this season, but we’re quicker and I think we will be a little more aggressive on defense,” Dickens said. “We shot the ball well last season, and now we have even better shooters.”
The powerful 5-10 McKinney averaged 14.5 points per game last season along with 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks.
Williams, a versatile at 5-10 forward, was tabbed as the co-ODAC defensive player of the year after contributing 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. The 5-9 Stafford averaged 12.2 ppg., and led the conference with a 43.2% success rate from the three-point line.
“We still have some size, so we will look to get the ball inside with players like Elizabeth and Alexis,” Dickens said. “Our inside presence will continue.”
Callie Haderer, a 5-8 junior guard from John Battle, suffered a knee injury in September and will miss this season.
“We were going to count on Callie, but I think we have other players who can help,” Dickens said.
Newcomers include a pair of Virginia High transfers in 5-10 freshman guard Taylor Owens and 5-5 freshman guard Amaya Lee.
Six-foot-one center Sarah Walters (Abingdon) heads up the freshmen class, along with 5-2 guard Michaela Fiscus from Rural Retreat.
The remainder of the roster features many familiar names.
“Our success has been a key with our player retention, and that has allowed us to be a little more choosey,” Dickens said. “We work to make sure that we get the right type of recruits who are committed to our program.”
Since returning from the holiday break on Jan. 2, the Wasps have spent lonely hours in preparation at Bob Johnson Court.
“Our players are definitely looking forward to finally playing a game,” Dickens said. “We haven’t been able to scrimmage anybody and we’re just tired of practicing against each other.”
E&H was picked for sixth among 12 teams in the ODAC coaches poll which was released Thursday. Under the compact schedule, conference teams will face each other only once in the regular season in games that count toward the standings.
Dickens has been pleased with the pre-season practice sessions.
“Our newcomers and veterans have been doing some good things, so we hope to establish the same type of chemistry we had last season,” Dickens said. “We’ve got a competitive group here that’s used to winning and working hard. We want to build on that.”
