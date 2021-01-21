COLLEGE BASKETBALL: E&H women strive to continue success from trio of 20-win seasons

“We still have some size, so we will look to get the ball inside with players like Elizabeth and Alexis,” Dickens said. “Our inside presence will continue.”

Callie Haderer, a 5-8 junior guard from John Battle, suffered a knee injury in September and will miss this season.

“We were going to count on Callie, but I think we have other players who can help,” Dickens said.

Newcomers include a pair of Virginia High transfers in 5-10 freshman guard Taylor Owens and 5-5 freshman guard Amaya Lee.

Six-foot-one center Sarah Walters (Abingdon) heads up the freshmen class, along with 5-2 guard Michaela Fiscus from Rural Retreat.

The remainder of the roster features many familiar names.

“Our success has been a key with our player retention, and that has allowed us to be a little more choosey,” Dickens said. “We work to make sure that we get the right type of recruits who are committed to our program.”

Since returning from the holiday break on Jan. 2, the Wasps have spent lonely hours in preparation at Bob Johnson Court.