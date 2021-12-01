 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Dye, Key pace Lady Vols past Eagles
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Dye, Key pace Lady Vols past Eagles

  • Updated
Tennessee logo

Tennessee Logo 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alexus Dye had 20 points and nine rebounds, Tamari Key added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and No. 11 Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 76-48 on Wednesday night.

Tess Darby gave Tennessee its only double-digit lead of the first half on a 3-pointer to make it 30-19 and Dye scored the final eight Volunteer points of the half for a 38-30 lead.

Tennessee outscored TTU 18-5 in the third quarter to pull away. Tennessee Tech opened the third-quarter scoring with a basket at 9:36 but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the quarter. The Lady Volunteers scored the opening eight points of the fourth for a 29-point lead before TTU made a basket with 7:41 left.

Darby finished with 12 points, on four 3-pointers, for Tennessee (7-0), which plays at Virginia Tech on Sunday. Dye was 10 of 15 from the field.

Anna Jones scored 12 points for Tennessee Tech (2-5). The Golden Eagles were outrebounded 53-27. Abingdon graduate Peyton Carter had two assists and one rebound in 17 minutes on the floor.

