COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Defense shines as ETSU defeats Western Carolina
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Defense shines as ETSU defeats Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Ledarrius Brewer recorded 15 points as East Tennessee State got past Western Carolina 59-48 on Wednesday.

David Sloan added 12 points with five assists and Ty Brewer had 12 points and seven rebounds for East Tennessee State (8-5, 4-1 Southern Conference). Damari Monsanto added 13 rebounds.

Xavier Cork had 13 points for the Catamounts (7-6, 0-4), who have now lost four consecutive games. Matt Halvorsen added 12 points, and Tyler Harris had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Buccaneers improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts on the season. East Tennessee State defeated Western Carolina 86-78 on Dec. 30.

ETSU hosts Furman on Saturday.

