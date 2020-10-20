COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Bucs' Shay closer to announcing schedule for upcoming season

ETSU will open the season with a multi-team event (MTE), although Shay isn’t ready to say where just yet.

“We will be playing in an MTE so that will give us the max of 27 games and that is what I wanted,” Shay said. “I wanted to have 27 games on the books. Now how many we get of those in is obviously to be determined, but I wanted to have the max number of games. I think that is only right for our players and especially our seniors.”

According to Shay, the non-conference slate is currently all NCAA Division I games, with the possibility of adding one non-Division I opponent. He also tried to work a balance between home and road games.

“It is not going to be equal, but it will be five and four based on that so we are close,” Shay said. “I am happy where we are at and I want to get it off my plate. I have been working on it since I got the job, but that doesn’t mean that our previous staff wasn’t working on it then either.

“Scheduling is always tough for us because people don’t want to play us. I think it will be a good competitive schedule.”