COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Bucs' Shay closer to announcing schedule for upcoming season

Jason Shay had been waiting for a plan. He got it on Tuesday when the Southern Conference released its long-awaited league schedule.
Now the East Tennessee State first-year head coach can get closer to finally releasing the 27 games the Buccaneers will be scheduled to play in the season ahead.
“I am in a better mindset today than I was a couple of weeks ago. We are moving along. We are almost done,” said Shay, during a zoom call late last week. “I think I am down one game to get. I can’t necessarily comment on them yet because we don’t have contracts back, but they are in the works.
“They are in the hands of those people and so hopefully within the next week we will be done with that schedule.”
ETSU, which finished 30-4 last season, will open its 18-game SoCon slate on Dec. 30 against Western Carolina, with the Buccaneers looking to become the first team to win back-to-back SoCon tournament championships since Wofford in 2014-15. The SoCon Tournament is scheduled for March 5-8 in Asheville, N.C.
Shay has been working to add nine non-league games to the slate, but isn’t ready to release all of them just yet. He did confirm that the Buccaneers would host Alabama-Birmingham on Dec. 12 and North Carolina A&T on Dec. 15 at Freedom Hall in Johnson City. In addition, the Bucs will travel to face Alabama in the Rocket City Classic in Tuscaloosa, although he didn’t provide a date.
ETSU will open the season with a multi-team event (MTE), although Shay isn’t ready to say where just yet.
“We will be playing in an MTE so that will give us the max of 27 games and that is what I wanted,” Shay said. “I wanted to have 27 games on the books. Now how many we get of those in is obviously to be determined, but I wanted to have the max number of games. I think that is only right for our players and especially our seniors.”
According to Shay, the non-conference slate is currently all NCAA Division I games, with the possibility of adding one non-Division I opponent. He also tried to work a balance between home and road games.
“It is not going to be equal, but it will be five and four based on that so we are close,” Shay said. “I am happy where we are at and I want to get it off my plate. I have been working on it since I got the job, but that doesn’t mean that our previous staff wasn’t working on it then either.
“Scheduling is always tough for us because people don’t want to play us. I think it will be a good competitive schedule.”
ETSU will play nine SoCon home games, including three straight in late-January, in addition to at least some of the non-conference games. Shay is hopeful that the Buccaneers will be able to welcome in at least some of the fan base that has helped make Freedom Hall a significant advantage, including a 16-1 mark last season.
“We are in discussions about having fans,” said Shay, whose Bucs will have a three-game road span from Feb. 3-10. “I think you can see that they are doing that for college football and doing it as a percentage of the capacity of your stadium. I think the move right now moving forward is to have some fans there. Now what the percentage is [will be] in discussions with the local health department and the city moving forward.”
ETSU has had limited workouts since July, but the official start to college basketball practice began last Thursday. The season’s first games were originally slated to begin on Nov. 10, but the start has been pushed back to Nov. 25 due to concerns related to the coronavirus.
“It is exciting because it is the start of the official season and you know that games are going to be approaching,” he said. “We will get to spend some more time working with them on the court.”
ETSU returns just three players, none of whom have much experience, which provides a challenge for what is a nearly entirely new coaching staff to determine roles for the 16 players who comprise the current roster.
“It has been good. We have got a little bit of consistency problems. We are up and down, too many peaks and valleys,” Shay said. “Guys are trying hard, they do correct things when they see them, but we have just got to be a little bit more consistent on consecutive days.
“We are coming along. We are going to have to move at a little bit faster pace as far as implementation and get away from the fundamentals and basics of our offense and defense.”
Shay is still waiting for the NCAA waivers process to allow transfers David Sloan (Kansas State) and Serrel Smith (Maryland) to play in the season ahead.
“I had practiced like I would I have them and just kind of mixed up the teams from day to day, but now as the season has officially started, I have to assume that I am not going to have them,” he said. “It would be easier to plug them in instead of having them practice assuming I am going to have them and then not and then other guys not be ready.”
He hopes that issue will be resolved soon, adding that the NCAA has been shorthanded since several employees had to be furloughed due to the coronavirus.
“I had to reshuffle the deck. I think in 2020, it is just one of those years,” he said. “You are going to have to be flexible and adaptable so I am trying my best to prepare as if I am not going to have those guys.
“Hopefully we will receive some good news, but it is still just wait and see and be patient.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
