COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Baylor's Thamba honed his skills at Grundy's Mountain Mission

He had only begun playing basketball a few years earlier and his game improved by leaps and bounds as he bloomed into a DI prospect. The guy who speaks three languages became a big man on campus and not just because he towered over most of his classmates.

“Spirit week is the biggest and best in the world at Mountain Mission School,” Miller said. “It leads into our home tournament, the Sportsmen for Christ. One thing I’ll always remember with Flo is how he and Daniil Kasatkin came alive alongside their classmates throughout the week. Leading, getting in costume, face painting … They were fantastic that year and while at times our international students would shy away a bit, Flo jumped right in and was very impressive.”

Some folks might remember the Thamba-led Mountain Mission Challengers playing against the Oak Hill Academy Warriors from Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, in highly-competitive games played in Saltville and Bristol.

Kenneth Nwuba is a redshirt sophomore for the UCLA Bruins – who face unbeaten Gonzaga in the other semifinal – and spent two seasons at Oak Hill, the perennial powerhouse.

“We had battles with Oak Hill,” Thamba said. “The first time we played them I think it was at Grundy High and it was a good game. The other time we played them at Virginia High in the big arena there.”