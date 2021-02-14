COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wise Central's Evan Stanley signs with Norfolk State

Wise County Central High School senior Evan Stanley officially signed to play baseball at Norfolk State University on Thursday and the path he took to his inking with the NCAA Division I school began during a casual conversation with a summer-league teammate.

“After talking with a guy on my team who signed with NSU,” Stanley said. “I liked what he had mentioned about the program, so I reached out to Coach [Keith] Shumate about six weeks ago. I shared video and summer stats. After I sent him the videos and stats, he said he wanted to give me a call. Soon after that call, I did further research on the school and committed a few days after the offer.”

His next visit to Norfolk State’s campus won’t be his first as he has some familiarity with Marty L. Miller Field.

“I played a few games at NSU over the past few summers and liked the facilities and location of the school,” Stanley said. “The quality of the program and coaching staff stood out right away.”

The Spartans have won four out the last five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference North Division titles and Shumate received the league’s 2019 coach of the year award.