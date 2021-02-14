COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wise Central's Evan Stanley signs with Norfolk State

Wise County Central High School senior Evan Stanley officially signed to play baseball at Norfolk State University on Thursday and the path he took to his inking with the NCAA Division I school began during a casual conversation with a summer-league teammate.
“After talking with a guy on my team who signed with NSU,” Stanley said. “I liked what he had mentioned about the program, so I reached out to Coach [Keith] Shumate about six weeks ago. I shared video and summer stats. After I sent him the videos and stats, he said he wanted to give me a call. Soon after that call, I did further research on the school and committed a few days after the offer.”
His next visit to Norfolk State’s campus won’t be his first as he has some familiarity with Marty L. Miller Field.
“I played a few games at NSU over the past few summers and liked the facilities and location of the school,” Stanley said. “The quality of the program and coaching staff stood out right away.”
The Spartans have won four out the last five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference North Division titles and Shumate received the league’s 2019 coach of the year award.
Twenty-one players from the school have been selected in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft since 1980, including former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder and current Kansas City Royals hitting coach Terry Bradshaw.
“Overall, I’m just really excited to continue my athletic and academic career at Norfolk State,” Stanley said. “I plan to major in Exercise Science and then attended Physical Therapy school.”
A 5-foot-9, 195-pound catcher, Stanley hit .347 with five doubles, one home run, 12 RBIs and a .573 on-base percentage during the 2019 season to go along with a 2-2 record, one save and a 3.28 ERA in 24 innings of work on the mound.
What position will Stanley play at the next level?
“Although I have mostly caught throughout my high school career,” Stanley said. “I project to be a utility player at Norfolk State with a possibility to catch.”
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic canceled the 2020 VHSL baseball season, but Stanley played extensively over the summer with the Dirtbags travel-ball organization.
He also had to deal with a crowded recruiting scene caused by the pandemic.
“I had received DI interest as early as my freshman summer,” Stanley said. “Although I had received interest then, COVID hit and it became difficult to stay on the radar of Division I schools. I had offers from DIII schools, DII schools and junior colleges before this opportunity with Norfolk State.”
Stanley has spent hours honing his craft to reach this point, giving up his spot on the varsity basketball team after his freshman year to focus on baseball.
“Evan is a relentless worker,” said Central coach Jeremy “J.W.” Salyers. “His work ethic is his biggest asset and that’s why he’s getting an opportunity to play DI baseball. Evan is a leader on the field and in the dressing room. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do this spring.”
Stanley’s Wise County Central teammate, Ethan Mullins, signed with Southwest Virginia Community College on Thursday. The two guys who have made their college decisions will be the lineup for the Warriors when they open the truncated 2021 season on April 27 at home against the John Battle Trojans.
“I am very excited to play this year,” Stanley said. “I believe that we will have a strong team at Central.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570