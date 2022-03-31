COLLEGE BASEBALL: Virginia Tech carrying big sticks on the diamond

The Virginia Tech baseball team has become quite good at swinging the bat this season.

The Hokies (15-6, 3-4 ACC) rank seventh in the nation with a .327 batting average.

“We figured our lineup was going to be good. … To say it was going to be those kind of numbers, I don’t think we could have predicted that because that’s a pretty high number offensively after 21 games,” Tech coach John Szefc said this week in a phone interview.

Tech also ranks second nationally in homers per game (2.24) and 11th in runs per game (9.4).

“We’ve really swung the bats well,” said Szefc, whose team kicks off a weekend series at No. 18 North Carolina on Friday.

A March 18 loss to Pittsburgh was Tech’s fifth consecutive defeat, but the Hokies have followed up that slide with a five-game winning streak.

Tech has scored at least 10 runs in four of the five wins in the streak. The streak includes a 22-6 rout of Pitt, as well as a 10-5 road victory over nationally ranked Notre Dame. The other two games of the Notre Dame series were canceled because of the weather.

Can that firepower help end Tech’s NCAA tournament drought? It has been nine years since Virginia Tech last made the NCAAs.

Virginia Tech was not one of the nine ACC teams that Baseball America projected Wednesday to make the NCAA tournament.

But the Hokies still have series to play with five of those nine teams, including four series against nationally ranked foes. Two games against quality nonleague foe Liberty also remain to be played. So Tech still has plenty of opportunities to enhance its resume.

“Playing in this league, you have every opportunity to collect attractive wins and have a good RPI at season’s end,” said Szefc, whose team was 27-25 overall and 16-20 in ACC play last year. “It’s just a matter of how we progress from here. … Guys have gotten a lot of experience in difficult games. … We’re well-suited to attack that [NCAA tournament] goal right now.

“This team can beat you a lot of different ways. It can beat you with a good bullpen. It can slug. It can run. We’ve played very good defense for the most part.”

The Hokies hit just .271 last year, but a number of players have improved at the plate this season.

Jack Hurley ranks third nationally with a .470 batting average, way up from .251 as a freshman last year. The left fielder also has nine homers and 28 RBIs.

“His strike-zone discipline is way better,” Szefc said. “He’s way more comfortable hitting with two strikes. Last year, he struck out over 60 times and when he got to two strikes, it wasn’t a good situation.”

Catcher Cade Hunter is batting .405, way up from .178 in 18 games in an injury-plagued 2021 season. Hunter also has seven homers and 29 RBIs.

“He’s one of our most valuable assets at this point, not necessarily just because of his offense but because of his defense,” Szefc said. “He has become a way better blocker of balls in the dirt.

“He’s turned into a high-level pro.”

Shortstop Tanner Schobel is hitting .354, up from .279 as a freshman last year.

“He’ll be a really high-level pro as well,” Szefc said. “He’s made a name for himself … as quick as anybody I’ve ever seen.”

Center fielder Gavin Cross, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the major league draft in July, is hitting .301 — down from .345 last year.

“He’s so under the microscope,” Szefc said. “You come out to batting practice and there’s 15 guys sitting there watching him.

“He’ll be fine. He’s getting pitched super carefully. … He’s probably not incredibly juiced about how things have gone for him individually so far, but he’s really helped our team in a lot of ways.”

Right fielder Nick Biddison is hitting .307, up from .235 last year.

The lineup includes a few impact newcomers. Freshman third baseman Carson DeMartini is batting .360. Second baseman Eduardo Malinowski, a graduate transfer from Penn, is hitting .333 with nine homers and 23 RBIs.

The weekend rotation also has a key newcomer.

Drue Hackenberg, a freshman who throws 90-94 mph, is 4-0 with a 2.81 ERA.

He is the brother of former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg.

“One of his biggest assets is his ability to throw strikes. … He has more starts [five] than walks [four],” Szefc said. “For a college guy to do that, that’s pretty tremendous.”

The weekend rotation also includes Ryan Okuda (2-1) and Griffin Green (2-1).

The bullpen includes Shippensburg graduate transfer Kiernan Higgins (1.54 ERA), Jonah Hurney (3.38 ERA), Henry Weycker (3.60 ERA), Graham Firoved (4.73 ERA) and Christiansburg graduate Brady Kirtner (4.50 ERA).

“Some of our bullpen guys have progressed a lot,” Szefc said.