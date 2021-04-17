COLLEGE BASEBALL: UVa-Wise's Hank Banner will coach for the final time today

“It’s kind of funny to look back at it now,” Banner said. “I was a 26-year-old head coach, wet behind the ears, had been an assistant for maybe four years and didn’t have an assistant coach at the time. I didn’t know any better and we just rolled out there and competed. … I remember we opened the season with two non-conference games and it was cold as whiz. I think we were 0-and-8 or 0-and-9 and I had a big monkey on my back. We finally won our first one in Cocoa Beach, Florida.”

There would be ups and downs, good seasons and bad seasons, crucial wins and painful defeats to follow.

The 2007 and 2008 squads that both advanced to the NAIA Region XII tournament are considered the best of his tenure as the squad could flat out score some runs with All-American slugger Brad Robbins leading the way.

“[Banner] really knew how to motivate players,” Robbins said. “He was really good at studying his players and knowing what to do or say to get me out of a slump. I always thought teams took on his personality and toughness.”

Make no mistake about it, Banner has always been an old-school baseball guy.