COLLEGE BASEBALL: UVa-Wise's Hank Banner will coach for the final time today

William “Hank” Banner will address the baseball team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise for the final time this afternoon and the longtime boss of the Highland Cavaliers will certainly find the right words to use as is usually the case.
“He had the best one-liners and has a witty sense of humor,” said former UVa-Wise pitcher David Jones.
Matt Hall recalled one of Banner’s best moments as a wordsmith occurring after a game more than a decade ago and it involved some customized lyrics of the 2005 song “Bad Day” by Daniel Powter that everybody’s heard.
“One of our guys had a bad game and I’m not gonna say names, but another guy on the team started singing that song, ‘You had a bad day.’ Well, the next inning the guy singing the song popped out with a man on third with one out,” Hall said. “Apparently, Banner had heard this conversation in the dugout. After the game, he jumps on the bus and starts chewing this dude out and making fun of him. He sings, ‘Well, you had a bad day, the stats don’t lie, got a runner on third and can’t hit a sac fly.’ Hilarious.”
When it came time to get down to business, Banner would get his point across.
“One thing about Coach Banner, 21 years later, that still sticks out in my mind is that his door was always open,” said Chad Shaffner, a Grayson County High School graduate who had a nice career for the Cavs from 1997-2000. “I really don’t know how, or if, he ever got anything else done in his office. There was always one of us in there.
“Between classes, before and after practice or games, his door was always open. Not only just to shoot the bull, but for me, I could bring problems or struggles to him for help or advice. It’s admirable for coaches that truly do that. That understand they are still dealing with teenagers and very young men who are often hours from home, going to make mistakes and need guidance along the way.”
Banner has guided hundreds of players over the course of 25 seasons and 1,058 games and he’ll be calling the shots for the Highland Cavaliers for the last time today as the 2021 season concludes with a doubleheader at home against the Mars Hill Lions.
It’s only fitting Banner’s farewell will be held at Burchell Stallard Field.
“A lot of blood, sweat and tears have been laid on this field,” Banner said.
A Castlewood High School graduate and the son of legendary Blue Devils coach Steve Banner, Hank Banner was a key member of the 1986 VHSL Group A state championship team.
He continued his playing career at UVa-Wise, when it was known as Clinch Valley College, graduating from the school in 1992.
After a stint as Ray Spenilla’s assistant coach with the Cavs, he took over the program in 1997 as Spenilla shifted to the role of athletic director.
“It’s kind of funny to look back at it now,” Banner said. “I was a 26-year-old head coach, wet behind the ears, had been an assistant for maybe four years and didn’t have an assistant coach at the time. I didn’t know any better and we just rolled out there and competed. … I remember we opened the season with two non-conference games and it was cold as whiz. I think we were 0-and-8 or 0-and-9 and I had a big monkey on my back. We finally won our first one in Cocoa Beach, Florida.”
There would be ups and downs, good seasons and bad seasons, crucial wins and painful defeats to follow.
The 2007 and 2008 squads that both advanced to the NAIA Region XII tournament are considered the best of his tenure as the squad could flat out score some runs with All-American slugger Brad Robbins leading the way.
“[Banner] really knew how to motivate players,” Robbins said. “He was really good at studying his players and knowing what to do or say to get me out of a slump. I always thought teams took on his personality and toughness.”
Make no mistake about it, Banner has always been an old-school baseball guy.
“I was a freshman and we were in a tight game with a runner on first and I was given the sacrifice bunt sign,” Hall said. “I fouled the first two pitches off to fall to 0-and-2. I swing at a curveball on the next pitch and ground into a double play. As I was running back from first, [assistant coach] Mike White said ‘Good luck.’ As I’m running back to the dugout, I don’t see Coach Banner in the third-base coaching box. He meets me in the dugout and I think everyone on campus heard that conversation. I don’t think I ever missed a bunt the next three and a half years.”
There was that night in 2017 at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport, Tennessee, during the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament when Banner pulled his team off the field in the ninth inning during a game against King University after an egregious call by umpire Will Little, who now umps in Major League Baseball, overturned what appeared to be the game’s final out.
With Banner ejected, he left the choice up to his players if they wanted to continue and they elected to return to the field. The Tornado eventually prevailed 13-9 in 14 innings in a game that ended at 1:42 a.m.
“I’ve been around baseball a long time and I’ve never seen anything like that game,” Banner told Allen Gregory of the Bristol Herald Courier the next day.
That was the fiercely competitive side, but the coach also knew when to have some fun.
“My junior year, we played an early-season game down in Chattanooga and on the way back when we hit Kingsport, it started snowing,” said 2005 UVa-Wise graduate Jason Matlock. “By the time we got back to Wise around 2 a.m., there was about six inches of snow. After we unloaded the bus and took our equipment into the locker room. Coach Banner, Coach Doug Bates and Coach Mike White had built up a pretty good supply of snowballs and ambushed us as we stepped outside. That started the biggest snowball fight I have ever seen and it lasted close to 30 minutes. … When I get together with the other guys on that team we still talk about how much fun the 2 a.m. snowball fight was at the back of Greer Gym.”
Banner has seen the school he’s coached at change names – from CVC to UVa-Wise – move from the NAIA level to NCAA Division II and he’s led his team into battles in the Tennessee-Virginia Athletic Conference, Appalachian Athletic Conference, Mid-South Conference, Mountain East Conference and currently the South Atlantic Conference. Chancellors, athletic directors and assistant coaches have come and gone.
Banner has been a constant.
“It’s unheard of these days for one coach to make his first stop his last,” said Mike White, a high school teammate of Banner’s, a former assistant on his staff at UVa-Wise and currently the head coach at Bluefield College.
Banner announced in October that the 2021 campaign would be his final at the helm. His career record currently stands at 481-577.
“I just felt like it was time for a change, a new voice,” Banner said. “I’d like to have won a few more, but I have no regrets. I did it my way – good, bad or ugly. I probably wasn’t always the easiest guy to play for at times, but I can sleep at night, because we ran a good program, the kids graduated and they became successful after leaving the program. I’ve been fortunate to coach some classy young men.”
It’s been a tough 2021 season for UVa-Wise as the Cavs have lost 27 of their 31 games and the team ERA is 15.00. Yet, Banner has still been out there competing his butt off and pushing his guys.
Whether you’ve had a good day or a bad day, the veteran coach will find the right words to say and he’ll mean every word of it.
“What I always respected about Coach Banner was that he was straight forward with you,” former UVa-Wise standout and assistant coach Matt Duffy said. “You knew what he was trying to relay to you and you knew exactly what he was thinking, but you also knew he cared about you on and off the field and would help you with anything.”
