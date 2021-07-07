COLLEGE BASEBALL: 'Truly an honor’; Tennessee High graduate Cross proud to play for Team USA at DeVault Stadium

Gavin Cross has been pounding out hits, piling up impressive statistics and earning major accolades for the last five months, but one particular at-bat from 2021 still resonates with Virginia Tech assistant baseball coach Kurt Elbin.
It occurred back on April 18 in Blacksburg in an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown against Georgia Tech and resulted in a fifth-inning single for Cross off fireballing reliever Zach Maxwell of the Yellow Jackets.
“They brought in Maxwell and [Cross] turned around 97 [miles per hour] in the middle of the field when guys just weren’t seeing Maxwell’s fastball that well,” Elbin said. “It stuck out to me in terms of how Gavin started to separate himself. … It was one of many times he handled a situation unlike other college guys.”
Cross is indeed one of the NCAA’s elite players and that is why the outfielder from the Hokies earned a spot on Team USA’s Collegiate National Squad, which plays the sixth contest in its 14-game schedule tonight at DeVault Stadium in Bristol. First pitch for the seven-inning showcase event is set for 7 p.m., weather permitting.
The former Tennessee High star fittingly plays for the team known as the “Stars” as it competes against “Stripes” in intrasquad contests during the summer tour. Cross knows tonight’s contest is the most special of moments since it is also a homecoming.
His last game in Bristol was Tennessee High’s 2-0 loss to the Farragut Admirals in a 2019 TSSAA Class AAA sub-state game just a few miles away at Tod Houston Field on the other side of the state line.
“The game in Bristol will be extremely surreal for me,” Cross said. “Playing for Team USA with the best college players in the entire country to all come play together in the town I grew up in; It’s going to be really special for me and with all my friends and family in the stands, it should be a really fun night. Hopefully, I can play pretty solid and not let the people of Bristol down.”
Cross is the first local player to compete for the U.S. Collegiate National Team since former Sullivan East High School standout Nick Hill suited up for the squad in 2006.
A pitcher at Army who later played in the Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies minor league systems, Hill also played for Team USA in the 2010 COPABE Pan-American qualifier in Puerto Rico where his teammates included future MLB stars Mike Trout and Eric Hosmer.
University of Virginia freshman Avery Mabe pitched for the 17-under development team in 2018 while starring at George Wythe High School. Chris Mobley (Dobyns-Bennett) pitched for Team USA in the World Cup in 2005 when he was a Florida Marlins minor leaguer.
Cross knows being picked for the team is among the most important milestones one can achieve and the 20-year-old slugger is not taking the opportunity lightly.
“Wearing Team USA across the chest is truly an honor,” Cross said. “I have worn a lot of jerseys in my life, but no other jersey has truly meant something like this one. Every time you put the jersey on it reminds me of how special this summer is for me.”
The guy wearing No. 59 in those red, white and blue colors is enjoying the experience so far.
“The biggest thing I am taking out of the Team USA experience is definitely the relationships with these coaches and players that will last a lifetime,” Cross said. “These are the best players in the world at my age and will play this game for a long time and becoming lifelong friends with these guys is awesome.”
Cross will be one of the top players available himself in the 2022 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft and he’s showed why with his Team USA performance.
He is hitting .400 (6-for-15) in five games and went 1-for-2 with a walk and double on Wednesday night in Johnson City.
The tour that includes stops in all 10 Appalachian League cities began in Danville on July 2 where Cross went 1-for-3 and that hit held some sentimental value for the Cross family.
Gavin’s dad, Adam Cross, played for the Appalachian League’s Danville Braves in 1995 and collected his first pro hit in the same facility where his son collected his first knock for Team USA. Adam Cross was in attendance to see his son play that night at Dan Daniel Memorial Park.
“Playing in Danville was neat,” Gavin Cross said. “I had never played there before and was really impressed with the stadium. They did a really good job with the whole setup and the game was extremely fun. … I believe I have played in all the Appy League parks now except Pulaski and Princeton, so that’s pretty cool – especially growing up in the Appy League area.”
Alex Sogard, the head baseball coach at Wright State University and the manager of the “Stars,” likes what he’s seen so far from Cross.
“What impresses me the most about him is that he goes about his business like a professional,” Sogard said. “He comes to the field every day with a positive attitude and he’s obviously very talented, so he has been fun to watch so far.”
Cross hit .345 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs this past season at Tech in earning first-team All-ACC honors.
“Last season at Tech, I think we made some really good strides,” Cross said. “We made the [ACC] tourney for the first time since 2013 and showed to other people that we can play with them. The last half of the year was a real struggle, but I think we showed ourselves what we are capable of when we play our best baseball.”
Prior to joining Team USA on June 30, Cross began the summer with the Brewster Whitecaps of the prestigious Cape Cod League and went 2-for-19 in seven games with both of those hits being home runs. He will rejoin the Whitecaps after Team USA’s final game on July 20.
“The Cape is a cool experience,” Cross said. “Super old school – do your own laundry, ride on school buses; it’s a little throwback and a whole different experience than playing at school, that’s for sure.”
Cross will look to keep crushing no matter the setting and no matter the team.
“He’s probably the most intelligent hitter I’ve coached in terms of thinking along with the game,” Elbin said. “He understands pitcher tendencies and game situations, which allows him to be confident in his approach.”
Keep in mind, the best is yet to come for Cross.
“He’s still got room to grow,” Elbin said.
