COLLEGE BASEBALL: 'Truly an honor’; Tennessee High graduate Cross proud to play for Team USA at DeVault Stadium

“Playing in Danville was neat,” Gavin Cross said. “I had never played there before and was really impressed with the stadium. They did a really good job with the whole setup and the game was extremely fun. … I believe I have played in all the Appy League parks now except Pulaski and Princeton, so that’s pretty cool – especially growing up in the Appy League area.”

Alex Sogard, the head baseball coach at Wright State University and the manager of the “Stars,” likes what he’s seen so far from Cross.

“What impresses me the most about him is that he goes about his business like a professional,” Sogard said. “He comes to the field every day with a positive attitude and he’s obviously very talented, so he has been fun to watch so far.”

Cross hit .345 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs this past season at Tech in earning first-team All-ACC honors.

“Last season at Tech, I think we made some really good strides,” Cross said. “We made the [ACC] tourney for the first time since 2013 and showed to other people that we can play with them. The last half of the year was a real struggle, but I think we showed ourselves what we are capable of when we play our best baseball.”