COLLEGE BASEBALL: Team-first Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) of East Carolina locked in for NCAA Tournament

East Carolina University fans and college baseball followers in general were incredulous last week when former Abingdon High School star Thomas Francisco of the Pirates didn’t earn first-team status on the All-American Athletic Conference squad.
“Thomas Francisco is certainly the best second-teamer I’ve ever seen,” said Corey Gloor, the radio play-by-play voice for ECU. “Not only has Francisco been one of the top hitters in the nation all year, the player who received first-team honors, Garrett Kocis [of Wichita State], missed half the conference year.”
A slight for sure, but Francisco wasn’t too concerned about the matter.
“ I have no control over that, so I don’t get caught up in individual awards,” Francisco said. “We have team goals that are so much more important. I’m proud of the way I have played up to this point and my sole focus is helping my team win games.”
Hitting .368 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs, Francisco has been a driving force for East Carolina (41-15) entering today’s NCAA tournament game against the Norfolk State Spartans (25-26) at noon.
“ Francisco has not received as many accolades as [AAC player of the year and East Carolina star] Connor Norby has, and nothing Thomas does is particularly flashy or eye-catching, but everyone around East Carolina baseball knows that they aren’t in this spot without Thomas Francisco being one of the best players in baseball,” Gloor said. “The conference snubbing him his due recognition will not change that.”
Francisco keeps his focus straight ahead and continues to pound out hits while serving as a prototype for the type of player East Carolina head coach Cliff Godwin likes.
“ I love playing at ECU,” Francisco said. “It is a very blue-collar program where we are expected to give our best in all aspects of life. The relationships that I have formed while playing here will last a lifetime.”
One of the most stirring memories for Francisco occurred in 2019 during his freshman season as he went 5-for-12 at the plate in NCAA tourney play as East Carolina advanced to the Super Regional round.
“ Winning four straight games after dropping game one [in region play] and the pure excitement while jumping into the dogpile is something I will never forget,” Francisco said.
He hopes to have a similar experience this weekend.
East Carolina is a tough out at home and since arriving on campus in Greenville, South Carolina, Francisco has helped the Pirates win 64 of the 76 games they’ve played at Clark-Leclair Stadium.
“ The fans in Clark-Leclair are so passionate,” Francisco said. “The amount of support they show us is unmatched. We have one of the biggest homefield advantages in all of college baseball because of them. I can’t wait to finally have 100 percent capacity again. That place is going to be rocking on June 4.”
Francisco has rocked opposing pitchers to the tune of a dozen homers. Twice this season – against Illinois State on March 19 and Tulane on May 9 – Francisco homered twice in one game.
What has been the key to the power surge?
“ I haven’t worked on anything mechanically with my swing,” Francisco said. “My goal is to make hard contact every time I step in the box.”
The most impressive statistic is Francisco has struck out just 21 times in 228 at-bats.
Francisco has become a fan favorite at East Carolina one hit at a time, a consistent contributor with a textbook left-handed stroke who has played first base, the outfield and designated hitter and is expected to be selected in next month’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
As for now the second-teamer who should have been a first-teamer is only trying to help the team he plays on prevail this weekend.
“ He’s the total package as a hitter,” Gloor said. “His swing is always in control and he never looks rattled. Pitch him outside, he’ll send a base hit to left. Miss inside and he’ll crack a homer to right. On top of that, Thomas is one of the kindest and most humble guys to come through this program. He’s been a great ambassador for this school and I have no doubt he’s going to thrive wherever he winds up following his ECU days.”