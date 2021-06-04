COLLEGE BASEBALL: Team-first Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) of East Carolina locked in for NCAA Tournament

Francisco has rocked opposing pitchers to the tune of a dozen homers. Twice this season – against Illinois State on March 19 and Tulane on May 9 – Francisco homered twice in one game.

What has been the key to the power surge?

“ I haven’t worked on anything mechanically with my swing,” Francisco said. “My goal is to make hard contact every time I step in the box.”

The most impressive statistic is Francisco has struck out just 21 times in 228 at-bats.

Francisco has become a fan favorite at East Carolina one hit at a time, a consistent contributor with a textbook left-handed stroke who has played first base, the outfield and designated hitter and is expected to be selected in next month’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

As for now the second-teamer who should have been a first-teamer is only trying to help the team he plays on prevail this weekend.