COLLEGE BASEBALL: State Liners game canceled

Bristol’s scheduled Appalachian League game with the Elizabethton River Riders on Thursday at DeVault Stadium was canceled due to a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test from somebody on the Elizabethton roster.

The two teams are following Appy League protocols to prioritize the health and safety of all athletes and staff as well as fans and the local community. Elizabethton (23-20) and Bristol (22-19) will resume their schedules following the completion of all necessary testing and contact tracing requirements.

Bristol swept the River Riders in a doubleheader on Wednesday night by scores of 9-4 and 13-6. Mykanthony Valdez (Hillsborough Community College) homered twice and drove in six runs in the nightcap.

Bristol plays at Kingsport today at 7 p.m. with Appy League All-Star Rhian Mann (2-2, 3.72 ERA) getting the starting assignment on the mound.

Former Lebanon High School star Matthew Buchanan (0-2, 2.45 ERA) will now start the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Road Warriors, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Buchanan will likely get to face his high school teammate, Preston Steele, who entered Thursday hitting .241 with three RBIs for the Road Warriors.

