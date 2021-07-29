 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASEBALL: State Liners game canceled
  Updated
 BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Bristol’s scheduled Appalachian League game with the Elizabethton River Riders on Thursday at DeVault Stadium was canceled due to a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test from somebody on the Elizabethton roster.

The two teams are following Appy League protocols to prioritize the health and safety of all athletes and staff as well as fans and the local community. Elizabethton (23-20) and Bristol (22-19) will resume their schedules following the completion of all necessary testing and contact tracing requirements.

Bristol swept the River Riders in a doubleheader on Wednesday night by scores of 9-4 and 13-6. Mykanthony Valdez (Hillsborough Community College) homered twice and drove in six runs in the nightcap.

Bristol plays at Kingsport today at 7 p.m. with Appy League All-Star Rhian Mann (2-2, 3.72 ERA) getting the starting assignment on the mound.

Former Lebanon High School star Matthew Buchanan (0-2, 2.45 ERA) will now start the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Road Warriors, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Buchanan will likely get to face his high school teammate, Preston Steele, who entered Thursday hitting .241 with three RBIs for the Road Warriors.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU to play in Naples Invitational

The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team will participate in the eight-team Naples Invitational on Nov. 22-24 in Estero, Florida.

ETSU will play Murray State in one of four opening round games. The remainder of the field includes Kent State, George Washington, Wright State, James Madison, Missouri State and Long Beach State.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Sanders adds Shakir to coaching staff

Anthony Shakir has been hired by ETSU football coach Randy Sanders to coach the defensive line, working under defensive coordinator Billy Taylor.

Shakir, who played at four years at Brevard College, has spent the last three seasons as quality control coach with the defense at Appalachian State.

Zack Moore’s most recent game as a high school boys basketball coach occurred on Feb. 21 and it was a contest that will be remembered perpetually around these parts as his Union Bears played about as well as a squad can play in collecting a 62-47 victory over East Rockingham in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game.

  • Updated

The last high school football game played in far Southwest Virginia took place on April 24 as the Union Bears dropped a decision to eventual state champion Appomattox on a soggy Saturday afternoon at Bullitt Park in the VHSL Class 2 semifinals.

Ninety-six days later, Union will be among the gridiron teams across the Commonwealth beginning preparations for another season and more importantly, a normal season. VHSL football practice can officially commence on Thursday.

