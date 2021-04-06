COLLEGE BASEBALL: Slammed; Cross hits for cycle, 7 RBIs leads Hokies past ETSU

Virginia Tech (16-9) entered Tuesday’s contest ranked 13th nationally by Baseball America and 23rd by D1Baseball.com as Cross hopes the Hokies are on the road to Omaha, the site of the College World Series.

Cross was the cornerstone as Tennessee High won the 2019 TSSAA Region 1-AAA championship, the first regional title for the Vikings since 1980. With Cross setting the tone, perhaps the Hokies can reach new heights as well.

“A regional is something that our team and coaching staff strive for – it’s our main focus, continue to win series and build a resume that gives us an opportunity come postseason time,” Cross said. “If we can make a run to get into the postseason, it’s a new season and anything can happen. Our team and Virginia Tech baseball needs to be back in the postseason. The amount of support from the community and our students has been awesome and would be great if we can continue to build the baseball brand that we have going in Blacksburg.”

The only thing missing from Cross’ Tri-Cities return was a postgame meal at Pal’s, where his go-to order is a Big Pal with cheese, fries and sweet tea. He munched on some pizza from Mellow Mushroom as the bus ride back to the New River Valley was a good one for a guy whose season has been simply splendid.