Lebanon High School’s man of Steele once helped the Pioneers soar to new heights and he will soon be suiting up for a NCAA Division I baseball program.

Infielder Preston Steele recently committed to Tennessee Tech following two superb seasons with the King University Tornado.

Steele made a decision to enter the transfer portal shortly after the 2023 season ended.

“I definitely had to take a leap of faith entering the portal and was pretty nervous at first,” Steele said. “But after I had a couple of schools reach out to me the first day, I figured I had made the right decision.”

Western Carolina and East Tennessee State University were other programs Steele considered. However, the Golden Eagles of the Ohio Valley Conference won out.

“I chose Tennessee Tech because of the great coaching staff and the great culture they have built there,” Steele said.

Matt Bragga has won 548 games during head-coaching stints at Rice and Tennessee Tech and has directed the Golden Eagles to three NCAA tournament berths.

Matthew Shepherd (Sullivan East), Jeff Stallcup (Tennessee High), Tristan Archer (Sullivan South), Greg Stallcup (Tennessee High) and Ryan Flick (Sullivan East) are among the locals who had successful baseball careers at Tennessee Tech.

Shepherd and Archer both pitched at the professional level.

Tennessee Tech is looking for Steele to contribute at shortstop and it is no secret that he can hit.

Steele has always been able to swing the bat and his clutch hitting was among the reasons Lebanon won the VHSL Class 2 title in 2021, the first state championship for the program.

"It's great to see Preston move on to play DI baseball," said Cody Compton, Lebanon's current head coach and an assistant coach to Doc Adams when Steele played for the Pioneers. "Preston is a smooth infielder with good hands. He adjusted his approach his senior year of high school and hit over .600. ... Preston came out and helped us with practice this past season once King's season was over. He was able to help a few of our guys with their plate approach and we swung the bats well going down the stretch."

He smashed .320 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs over 74 games in two seasons at King and struck out just 31 times in 247 at-bats for a team that competes in Conference Carolinas, a top-notch NCAA Division II league.

“The key to any of my success at the plate is just relaxing and realizing that it’s just a game and not worrying too much about results,” Steele said. “Also, studying my swing with my dad [Eric Steele].”

The path from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee to the Tennessee Tech campus has been traveled frequently lately by local athletes.

Catcher Will Long (David Crockett) appeared in 142 games for Tennessee Tech’s baseball team over the previous five seasons.

Peyton Carter (Abingdon) is a starting guard for the women’s basketball team, Brandon Brown (Tennessee High) recently joined the men’s hoops team as a transfer, Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon) will be a freshman distance runner for the Golden Eagles this fall and Brad Robbins (Powell Valley) is an assistant football coach at the school.

Steele will join the local contingent in Cookeville, Tennessee.

“I know Peyton and talked to her on my visit,” Steele said. “And I also played AAU basketball against Brandon when I was younger.”