COLLEGE BASEBALL Maynard wins MVP in All-Star Game

Cort Maynard’s mashes helped the West Division win Tuesday night’s Appalachian League All-Star Game at historic Calfee Park in Pulaski and his pressure-packed swings earned him MVP honors for the showcase event.

The West and East battled to a 6-6 deadlock after nine innings as Maynard of the Bristol State Liners started at third base and went 0-for-2 in the regular portion of the game.

However, a home run derby featuring three players from each squad decided the outcome of the contest and the North Carolina A&T-bound slugger delivered.

Maynard hit four of the West Division’s 10 home runs, a total that edged out the nine home runs blasted by the East All-Stars. Bristol hitting coach Barbaro Garbey threw the pitches to the West hitters in the derby and Maynard had the most.

It capped an eventful showing for the State Liners in the All-Star Game.

Rhian Mann (Georgia Gwinnett College) pitched a perfect third inning, while Dave Trembley managed the West team to the win. Taylor “T.J.” Jackson (0-for-4) started in right field, Matthew Golda (0-for-3) started at second base and Paul Gervase allowed a run in pitching the eighth inning.

The other All-Star from Bristol – Fernando Medina – did not pitch.