COLLEGE BASEBALL: King baseball settling into swing of season after 2020 campaign was canceled

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Baseball is a game of repetition.
The opportunities to swing bats was limited over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It takes time to adjust to playing baseball again, and King has learned that the hard way.
“A lot of things got lost with everything getting canceled last year and a lot of summer leagues getting canceled and the limitations that were put on us in the fall as far as small groups,” said Blaine Brown, in his 10th season as King’s head baseball coach. “Really the first team organized practice stuff this spring is the first a lot of guys have had in over a year. You have got to take into consideration big picture of what has been going on in the last year and what experience and playing time guys had.”
King was in the midst of a promising 2020 season with a 15-9 record, including a 7-2 mark in Conference Carolinas, but then the campaign was abruptly canceled due to the coronavirus.
“There is reason that guys spend so much time in the minor leagues because it takes a lot of repetition and reps to get where you want to be,” Brown said. “When you lose that it is difficult because you can’t just go right back in and expect the same results.”
King is currently 10-12 this season, with a 9-10 mark in Conference Carolinas, which places the Tornado in sixth place out of nine teams. The goal is to work their way into the top four, which will put them in the double-elimination portion of the conference tournament slated for April 28-May 2 in Wilson, S.C. Eight teams will make the postseason event, but the lower four will have to play a single-elimination game to qualify for the rest of the event. The teams to beat are Mount Olive and North Greenville, who are a combined 41-12 this season.
“Here in the next three weeks we will have a good feel of where we fit in the conference-wise,” said Brown, who feels like the addition of Francis Marion and UNC-Pembroke next year will make Conference Carolinas one of the best NCAA Division II leagues in the nation. “There is really right now just a couple of teams that have separated themselves and everyone else is pretty much joined together.”
King, which returns to action on Friday against Erskine, has been led at the plate by Austin Meyer (.394, 15 RBIs, 28 hits, 14 walks) and Connor Andrews (.377). Junior Renwick (.291) leads the Tornado with four home runs and 19 runs scored. Catcher Deric Graham (.298), a Tennessee High graduate (.298), is one of four batters within 10 points of the magic .300 mark, joining shortstop Jarrett Backus (.297, six doubles, six stolen bases) and centerfielder Bennett McCann (.294, six doubles, 12 walks).
Davis Hall, another Tennessee High standout, is hitting .265 with 11 RBIs. David Carnicella has seen plenty of action at second base, while Truman Roper is batting .275 for the Tornado. Ethan Hawkins is batting .360 in limited at-bats.
Brown likes to refer to his offensive philosophy as organized chaos.
“We can bop the ball around the ball park if needed, but we are a good enough offense that if that is not going for us today that we can use our short game, whether that be bunting, hit-and-run or running the bags to create offense,” Brown said. “I think your best offense can do all facets of that.
“We make sure on a daily basis we are working on base-running, we are working on the short game, along with obviously hitting just because we want to be a well-rounded offense that if the bats aren’t quite hot that day, that we can still try to find a way to create some offense and score some runs.”
Success in baseball begins on the mound, and the Tornado has gotten a terrific start to the season from southpaw Drew Moore (4-0, 2.12 ERA, 33 Ks in 34 innings), who has made the most of picking up another year of eligibility after the pandemic canceled the remainder of the 2020 season. Nic Blankenship (1-2, 3.18, e saves) has been terrific out of the bullpen as well for the Tornado.
Other contributors from the mound corps includes Trevor Beards (2-1, 4.18), Jake DeLisi (0-2, 4.67), Avery Cain, Braden White and Keanu Guzman (1-0, 6 appearances), who joined Moore in returning for one more season with the Tornado.
“We have a four-game weekend series and it taxes your pitching staff,” Brown said. “You definitely have to be deep in pitching because you get to that fourth game and you really see the difference as far depth of the pitching staff when you get to that fourth game.”
In addition to production from the bat and mound, Brown has been looking for improved defense, which once again comes through repetition. There is a philosophy to every game for the Tornado.
“We talk all the time the winning formula is going to be to make all the routine plays, situational hitting and throw strikes,” Brown said. “For the most part we have done 2 or 3 just about every game, it is just a matter of when we can do all 3 and I think we will start seeing a little more consistent results.”
King, which is required to wear masks in the dugout and distance as much as possible, has only be able to schedule eight non-conference, normally mid-week games, and many of those have been loss due to weather, the coronavirus or other issues. Hence, the hitters are still trying to get their timing down.
“Usually pitchers are always ahead of hitters to start the year,” Brown said. “Now that they have got 10 or 15 games under their belt you would hope they would start to settle in and get a little bit more comfortable at the plate than maybe than they were at the beginning.”
Brown is looking for continued improvement from his squad, which still has 12 league and one non-conference game with UVa-Wise on the slate.
“At this point it is just a matter of playing well. As I tell our guys as long as you have a chance to win at the end, that means if you play well enough then you have got a chance to win,” said Brown, who has several local performers on his roster, with more in the way, including Mason Johns (Tennessee High) and Luke Hale (Sullivan East). “Whether that be because you are winning or losing, that you are playing well enough that you can look at the end of the day and say you had a chance to win.
“That is all you can ask for is we are putting ourselves in a position to win every baseball game.”
