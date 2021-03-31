COLLEGE BASEBALL: King baseball settling into swing of season after 2020 campaign was canceled

“We talk all the time the winning formula is going to be to make all the routine plays, situational hitting and throw strikes,” Brown said. “For the most part we have done 2 or 3 just about every game, it is just a matter of when we can do all 3 and I think we will start seeing a little more consistent results.”

King, which is required to wear masks in the dugout and distance as much as possible, has only be able to schedule eight non-conference, normally mid-week games, and many of those have been loss due to weather, the coronavirus or other issues. Hence, the hitters are still trying to get their timing down.

“Usually pitchers are always ahead of hitters to start the year,” Brown said. “Now that they have got 10 or 15 games under their belt you would hope they would start to settle in and get a little bit more comfortable at the plate than maybe than they were at the beginning.”

Brown is looking for continued improvement from his squad, which still has 12 league and one non-conference game with UVa-Wise on the slate.