COLLEGE BASEBALL: Grand return; Cross shows another flair for the dramatic, hits grand slam for Team USA in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. – Gavin Cross got a hero’s welcome in his return to Bristol on Thursday and he made sure this homecoming was a smashing success.
Cross crushed a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning to highlight a contest at DeVault Stadium featuring Team USA’s National Collegiate Baseball Squad. The Stars posted a 5-4 victory over the Stripes in what was the sixth of 14 games this summer for a collection of college baseball’s elite talent.
Cross played for the Stars and the slugger from Virginia Tech and 2019 Tennessee High graduate connected on a 1-0 slider from Jackson Fristoe of College World Series champion Mississippi State and the result was a no-doubter to right-center field that tied the score.
“Honestly, I blacked out,” Cross said. “It was probably the coolest moment I’ll have playing baseball, unless I make it to the big leagues. It was really special to do this and a fun night.”
It was perhaps the largest collection of talent gathered on a ballfield in the city since a series of exhibition games featuring Major League Baseball teams – including the Babe Ruth-led New York Yankees – went down at Tenneva Field in April 1922.
A crowd of 2,319 showed up and all one had to do was look around to see some recognizable faces in the crowd.
Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore sat in the stands on the first-base side as his son, Robert Moore from the University of Arkansas, started at third base for the Stars and went 1-for-3 with a walk.
George Wythe High School and Virginia Intermont College graduate T.C. Calhoun of the St. Louis Cardinals organization was among the gaggle of scouts toting radar guns, cameras and notebooks.
Xavier Nady, a longtime MLB standout who won a World Series ring with the San Francisco Giants in 2012, was taking notes as well since he is on the scouting and recruiting team of the corporation ran by famed agent Scott Boras.
Yet, the guy that nearly everybody in attendance came to see was Cross.
The first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection in 2021 with the Hokies received a large ovation each time he strode to the plate.
“The first at-bat I was pretty juiced up,” Cross said. “I was just ready to go. I wouldn’t say anxious, I was just excited to see how many people would come out. I didn’t want to play bad, but at the same time I didn’t expect to hit a grand slam.”
He grounded out to second base in the first inning against Josh White from California, walked against Fristoe in the fourth and then got another opportunity against the 6-foot-4, 205-pound righty from the Southeastern Conference in the fifth inning.
LSU’s Jacob Berry was on first base when Cross went yard.
“That was an awesome at-bat,” Berry said. “He’s really been barreling balls up.”
Cross certainly tends to rise to the occasion.
Back on April 6 while playing for Tech, he hit for the cycle and collected seven RBIs in a win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in Johnson City in what was his first game in the Tri-Cities since his THS days.
Cross was 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and four RBIs in his first game back in Bristol on Thursday.
“Something about hitting back home,” Cross said. “I don’t know what it is. It was certainly fun coming back.”
Kyle Teel (Virginia) scored on Berry’s sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning for the go-ahead run as the Stars rallied back from the 4-0 deficit.
“This was just great competition and at the end of the day we want to win,” Berry said. “Gavin came up with a big hit to tie the game and from that point on it felt like the game was in our favor and we got things done toward the end.”
Adam Stone (Harvard) and Carson Palmquist (Miami) combined to pitch four scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Stars, while Teel scored two runs.
Drew Gilbert (Tennessee) and Kevin Parada (Georgia Tech) each had two hits for the Stripes, while Josh White from Cal was impressive in spinning three scoreless innings.
Yet, the man of the hour and the man with the power – to quote a line used by professional wrestlers of yesteryear – was the 20-year-old who grew up on the Tennessee side of town, not far from the place he helped pack on Thursday night.
“I think I know probably 90 percent of the people who were here tonight with friends and family showing their support,” Cross said. “It was a once in a lifetime moment. Really cool.”
