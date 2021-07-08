COLLEGE BASEBALL: Grand return; Cross shows another flair for the dramatic, hits grand slam for Team USA in Bristol

Cross certainly tends to rise to the occasion.

Back on April 6 while playing for Tech, he hit for the cycle and collected seven RBIs in a win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in Johnson City in what was his first game in the Tri-Cities since his THS days.

Cross was 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and four RBIs in his first game back in Bristol on Thursday.

“Something about hitting back home,” Cross said. “I don’t know what it is. It was certainly fun coming back.”

Kyle Teel (Virginia) scored on Berry’s sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning for the go-ahead run as the Stars rallied back from the 4-0 deficit.

“This was just great competition and at the end of the day we want to win,” Berry said. “Gavin came up with a big hit to tie the game and from that point on it felt like the game was in our favor and we got things done toward the end.”

Adam Stone (Harvard) and Carson Palmquist (Miami) combined to pitch four scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Stars, while Teel scored two runs.

Drew Gilbert (Tennessee) and Kevin Parada (Georgia Tech) each had two hits for the Stripes, while Josh White from Cal was impressive in spinning three scoreless innings.