COLLEGE BASEBALL: Francisco’s blast leads East Carolina NCAA regional victory

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Thomas Francisco hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to help East Carolina beat Norfolk State 8-5 on Friday at the double-elimination Greenville Regional.
East Carolina (42-15) had just five hits but drew seven walks — and three more Pirates were hit by a pitch — and scored four unearned runs off four Norfolk State errors.
Seth Caddell and Connor Norby walked before Francisco, on a full count, hit a two-out homer to make it 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth. Zach Agnos followed with a triple and then scored on a wild pitch.
The Spartans (25-27), who made the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance, had their six-game win streak snapped.
Liberty 11, Duke 6
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Brady Gulakowski hit a three-run homer in back-to-back innings and Liberty snapped Duke’s 12-game winning streak with an victory to begin the Knoxville Regional.
Liberty (40-14), making its seventh NCAA regional appearance, reached 40 wins for the sixth time in program history.
Gulakowski’s six RBIs are the most by a Liberty player in a regional since Trey Wimmer in 2013. Gulakowski gave Liberty a 5-1 lead in the third and his homer in the fourth capped a six-run inning to make it 11-1.
Trevor Delaite (12-1), the ASUN pitcher of the year, set a program record with his 12th win. He allowed eight hits and four runs, while striking out five in 7 2/3 innings.
South Carolina 4, Virginia 3
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wes Clarke hit his nation-leading 23rd home run of the season and South Carolina opened the Columbia Regional with a 4-3 victory over Virginia on Friday.
Clarke homered in the first to break a tie with Florida State’s Mat Nelson for the NCAA lead.
South Carolina (34-21) was held to two hits through five innings, but Clarke and Josiah Sightler hit back-to-back ground-rule doubles in the sixth to help tie it a 3. Five straight Gamecocks reached with two outs in the sixth, taking the lead on Colin Burgess’ RBI single to left.
Clarke was 2 for 4 and Sightler had two RBIs.
South Carolina starter Brett Kerry left in the third with an apparent neck injury. Julian Bosnic (4-2) pitched 3 2/3 innings of one-run relief and Daniel Lloyd picked up his second save by striking out four over the final three innings.
Zack Gelof homered in the third and singled home a run in the fourth to give Virginia (29-24) a 3-1 lead. Starter Andrew Abbott (8-6) struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.
Tennessee 9, Wright State 8
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Drew Gilbert hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth and No. 3 overall seed Tennessee escaped with a win over Wright State on the opening night of the Knoxville Regional on Friday.
Redmond Walsh (5-1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Volunteers (46-16), who advanced to face the regional No. 3 seed Liberty in the early game on Saturday.
The Raiders (35-12) brought on All Horizon League First Team pitcher Austin Cline (8-2) with and 8-5 lead and runners on second and third withone out. Cline, typically a starter, walked Jake Rucker to load the bases before Gilbert knocked it out of right field on a 0-1 pitch.
Wright State, the regional No. 4 seed will face No. 2 seed Duke in a loser-out game.
Tennessee’s Max Ferguson, Luc Lipcius and Connor Pavolony hit home runs for Tennessee. Lipcius’ RBI double in the third inning was the only run not scored by a home run in the game.
Horizon League Player of the Year Quincy Hamilton hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh to give the Raiders a 7-5 lead. Tyler Black hit home runs in the first and fourth innings and Alex Alders hit home runs in the fifth and eighth innings for Wright State.