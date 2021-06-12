COLLEGE BASEBALL: Francisco goes 1-for-4 for East Carolina in Super Regional Game 1 loss to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kumar Rocker struck out 11 in 7 2/3 innings, while allowing just three hits, and Vanderbilt held off East Carolina 2-0 on Friday to begin a best-of-three series in the Nashville Super Regional.

Vanderbilt (44-15), the No. 4 overall seed, can secure its fifth trip to the College World Series – all coming since 2011 — with a win over East Carolina (44-16) on Saturday. ECU needs two straight wins to advance to its first trip in program history.

Former Abingdon High School star Thomas Francisco finished 1-for-4 for East Carolina, delivering a two-out single in the sixth inning for the Pirates.

Rocker (13-3) and ECU starter Gavin Williams combined for 24 strikeouts.

Rocker threw 117 pitches, the last leading to Connor Norby's two-out single. Nick Maldonado got the final out of the inning and Luke Murphy picked up his eighth save.

Williams (10-1) lost for the first time this season despite tying a career high with 13 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.