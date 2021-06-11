COLLEGE BASEBALL: East Carolina's Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) will take his cuts against Vanderbilt's highly-touted ace pitchers in NCAA Super Regional

Thomas Francisco has smashed line drives on fields big and small in Southwest Virginia, taken his cuts in a VHSL state championship game, crushed pitches in postseason games played in packed stadiums, overwhelmed American Athletic Conference hurlers and homered in the NCAA tournament.
Up next for the Abingdon High School graduate will be the opportunity to step in the batter’s box for the East Carolina University Pirates brandishing his Easton B5 bat and unleash that textbook and powerful swing against a pair of college baseball’s elite pitchers.
ECU (44-15) plays defending national champion Vanderbilt (43-15) today at noon on ESPN2 in Game 1 of the best-of-three Super Regional series in Nashville, Tennessee, and the team from North Carolina will be a major underdog.
Jack Leiter (9-3, 2.22 ERA, 146 strikeouts in 89 innings pitched) and Kumar Rocker (12-3, 2.65 ERA, 144 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) are the co-aces for the Commodores and will be top picks – and subsequently millionaires – when the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft takes place next month.
Batters are hitting just .187 against Vanderbilt’s entire pitching staff, but Francisco and his pals will not be intimidated.
“We won’t change a whole lot,” Francisco said. “The goal is still to put as much pressure on the defense as possible and score more runs than the other team. They have a great staff, but we also have great hitters. We are excited for this opportunity.”
Nobody for the Pirates has been more reliable than Francisco, who has compiled a .353 batting average in 123 career games at the collegiate level.
This season alone Francisco is hitting .361 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs, having been walked more times (23) than he’s struck out (21) in 274 plate appearances. He has made just two errors in 259 chances while playing both first base and left field.
His peers can appreciate such numbers.
“Thomas has always been a great hitter. He has always been one of the better hitters around this area and is showing what he can do at this level,” said Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross, who starred at Tennessee High and has been a longtime friend of Francisco’s. “His swing is super consistent ... What impresses me the most about Thomas is his ability to not strike out but still hit for power.”
That power was on display when Francisco unloaded a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning of East Carolina’s 8-5 victory over Norfolk State in the regional opener for the Pirates last week.
“I was really happy with the way we played,” Francisco said. “Every time I go on to the field, I want to help put my team in the best possible position to win and I thought I did a good job of that this past weekend. We had a lot of guys step up in big situations and that’s what it is going to take going forward to reach all of the goals we have set for ourselves.”
What was the coolest part of those wins over Norfolk State, Charlotte and Maryland last week that occurred in front of a capacity crowd at East Carolina’s home ballpark?
“There were a lot of moments throughout the regional that were special, but there was no better feeling than jumping into the dogpile after the last out was made,” Francisco said. “Those are the moments that I will never forget.”
Francisco was a part-time starter as a freshman in 2019 when East Carolina lost in a Super Regional to the Louisville Cardinals. This time the spotlight will shine a little brighter as he faces the NCAA’s two most prominent pitchers.
“Besides playing Vanderbilt, instead of Louisville, it doesn’t feel any different to be honest,” Francisco said. “The goal is still the same, I just have a bigger role to play this time.”