COLLEGE BASEBALL: East Carolina's Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) will take his cuts against Vanderbilt's highly-touted ace pitchers in NCAA Super Regional

Nobody for the Pirates has been more reliable than Francisco, who has compiled a .353 batting average in 123 career games at the collegiate level.

This season alone Francisco is hitting .361 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs, having been walked more times (23) than he’s struck out (21) in 274 plate appearances. He has made just two errors in 259 chances while playing both first base and left field.

His peers can appreciate such numbers.

“Thomas has always been a great hitter. He has always been one of the better hitters around this area and is showing what he can do at this level,” said Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross, who starred at Tennessee High and has been a longtime friend of Francisco’s. “His swing is super consistent ... What impresses me the most about Thomas is his ability to not strike out but still hit for power.”

That power was on display when Francisco unloaded a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning of East Carolina’s 8-5 victory over Norfolk State in the regional opener for the Pirates last week.