COLLEGE BASEBALL: East Carolina's Thomas Francisco (Abingdon), Tennessee's Will Heflin (Morristown West) help teams earn trip to Super Regionals

Thomas Francisco will be playing in the Super Regional round of the NCAA baseball tournament for the second time in three years.
The former Abingdon High School standout went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and a RBI on Sunday as East Carolina earned a 9-6 victory over Maryland in the Greenville Regional.
Francisco will next be taking his hacks against superstar pitchers Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker and defending national champion Vanderbilt University.
Josh Moylan used a double, a hit-by-pitch and a groundout to drive in three runs and Zach Agnos added a two-run double and a sacrifice fly to propel No. 13 overall seed East Carolina to the win on Sunday.
The Pirates (44-15) scored in each of the first four innings to grab a 5-2 lead. Troy Schreffler's two-run single in the bottom of the fifth pulled the Terrapins (30-18) within a run. Moylan's fielder's choice and Agnos’ double plated three in the top of the eighth to put ECU up 8-4. Maxwell Costes hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to cap the scoring for Maryland.
Cam Colmore (7-1) was credited with the win, allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Matt Bridges got the final four outs for his fifth save.
Tennessee 3, Liberty 1
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Drew Gilbert homered for the third straight game and No. 3 overall seed Tennessee beat No. 3 regional seed Liberty in the Knoxville Regional final.
The Volunteers (48-16) beat Liberty twice during the regional and advanced to their first Super Regional since 2005. They will host a best-of-three series next weekend against the Eugene Regional's Oregon-LSU winner.
Gilbert’s two-run home run in the fifth inning made it 3-0 for Tennessee. He was named the Most Outstanding Player for the regional with his walk-off grand slam in a 9-8 win against Wright State on Friday night helping the Vols avoid a difficult path through the losers bracket.
Tennessee starter Will Heflin, a former Morristown West High School standout, allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings to improve to 3-3. Sean Hunley took it from there, allowing one hit for his eighth save of the season.
Fraser Ellard (0-1) got the loss for the Flames (41-16).
Oregon State 3, Texas Christian 2
FORT WORTH, Texas — Justin Boyd had an RBI single in the ninth and No. 2 regional seed Oregon State upset No. 6 overall seed and regional host TCU in a Fort Worth Regional elimination game on Sunday.
Redshirt senior Hunter Wolfe (Dobyns-Bennett) went 0-for-4 for TCU and finished the season with a .315 batting average.
Kyle Dernedde led off the top of the ninth with a hit by pitch, stole second and scored on Boyd’s one-out single off TCU reliever Haylen Green (1-3).
The Oregon State bullpen gave up one hit and no runs over the final four innings. Jack Washburn (4-2) picked up the win after facing two batters to close out the eighth inning and Mitchell Verburg struck out the side in the ninth for his second save of the season.
Starter Charles King gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings for the Horned Frogs (41-19).
Vanderbilt 14, Georgia Tech 9
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Isaiah Thomas hit a grand slam in the top of the 11th inning and Vanderbilt beat Georgia Tech to win the Nashville Regional.
Thomas finished 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs. Enrique Bradfield Jr., Dominic Keegan, Troy LaNeve and Jayson Gonzalez each drove in two runs for the Commodores.
Vanderbilt (53-15), which won the College World Series in 2019 (the 2020 CWS was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic), has won four consecutive regional championships.
Jack Bulger, Keegan and CJ Rodriguez each walked to load the bases and, after Javier Vaz struck out, Thomas hit a rocket down the left-field line that slipped inside the foul pole to give the Commodores a 13-9 lead in the top of the 11th. Carter Young doubled to right field and then scored on a double by Gonzalez to cap the scoring.
Virginia 8, Old Dominion 3
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Reliever Brandon Neeck struck out 16 of the 17 batters he retired and Devin Ortiz hit a two-run home run to help guide Virginia to an 8-3 victory over No. 11 overall seed Old Dominion in the Columbia Regional on Sunday, setting up a showdown on Monday with the winner earning a berth to the Super Regionals.
Neeck (1-0) came into the game with the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning and the Cavaliers (32-24) leading 5-2. Neeck sandwiched two strikouts around a walk that forced in a run to get out of the jam. Virginia starter Griff McGarry added eight strikeouts in his 3 1/3 innings of work as the pair combined to fan 24 of 27 batters retired. Neeck allowed three hits and two walks in going the final 5 2/3 innings.
Kyle Teel singled in a run in the top of the first inning, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Nic Kent as the Cavaliers (32-24) grabbed a 2-0 lead. Ortiz's homer in the third doubled the lead and Max Cotier's RBI single in the fourth made it 5-0. Logan Michaels had a two-run single in the ninth to cap the scoring for Virginia.
McGarry breezed through the first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth. McGarry surrendered back-to-back homers to Kenny Lavari and Carter Trice to begin the inning, then walked three of the next four hitters to load the bases and end his day.