COLLEGE BASEBALL: Clutch Vols, Knack for clutch hits has Tennessee two wins from CWS

The Tennessee Volunteers have had quite a knack for coming through in the clutch, and because of those timely hits they are two wins away from the program’s first College World Series berth in 16 years.

The Volunteers (48-16) have won seven games in walk-off fashion, the latest coming on a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to open regional play. Now the No. 3 overall national seed is in its first super regional since 2005 by coming through when it matters most.

Not bad for a program that hadn’t had a walk-off home run since 2010.

“I wish I could coach it or go give a speech on it, probably make some money off that deal,” coach Tony Vitello said Wednesday. “But it’s kind of been their little deal that they’ve created.”

The Vols showed off that ability for the big hit in the third game of this season. Shortstop Liam Spence hit a grand slam in the 12th inning to help Tennessee cap a sweep on the road at Georgia Southern.

“That was the first moment where I was like, ‘Let’s not be good, let’s be great because if you can do this, you can be great,’” Vitello said. “And then it’s kind of spiraled into a deal where the whole group thinks they can get it done and a lot of different situations.”