COLLEGE BASEBALL: Chuck Hartman left lasting legacy at Virginia Tech

After playing baseball for Virginia Tech and in the major leagues, Franklin Stubbs became a minor league coach.

He adopted the style of the man who coached him at Virginia Tech — the late Chuck Hartman.

“I kind of coached the way he did — never got boisterous or loud, basically just stayed calm and talked to the players like a man,” Stubbs, 60, said Tuesday in a phone interview from his Louisville, Kentucky, home. “You get more respect from the players when you do that.”

Hartman died Monday night at a Blacksburg assisted living facility at the age of 85.

Hartman, who steered the Hokies from 1979-2006, was the winningest coach in the history of Virginia Tech athletics. He went 961-591-8 in 28 seasons with the Hokies.

“He was like the silent assassin, where he smiled at you, smiled at the other team, … but he was very competitive and wanted to win at all times,” Stubbs said. “He always stayed calm and cool, but you knew underneath all that, he wanted to win as bad as you did.

“He was humble, like he was on the golf course — you think he was going to take it easy on you, but he’s trying to beat your brains out. It was the same way when he coached.”