COLLEGE BASEBALL: Cade Hungate (Abingdon) likes family vibe with Liberty Flames

Liberty University redshirt sophomore pitcher Cade Hungate will spot plenty of familiar faces in the stands today at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, as the Flames open regional play in the NCAA baseball tournament.

“ The majority of my family will be there, so I am looking forward to seeing them all,” Hungate said.

Meanwhile, he’ll be taking the field with his second family when Liberty (39-14) faces the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Duke Blue Devils (32-26) at noon.

“ It’s the closest team that I have ever been on,” Hungate said. “It really impresses me how close we all are as a group and this season has been awesome.”

The former Abingdon High School standout is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA in eight appearances out of the bullpen for the Flames. A 6-foot-2, 205-pound right-hander, Hungate has notched seven strikeouts and has not issued a walk over the course of 7 2/3 innings.

After spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Florida State University, Hungate transferred to the Atlantic Sun Conference program and has found a home in Lynchburg, Virginia.

He’s also on a roster that features a couple of other guys with Southwest Virginia roots.