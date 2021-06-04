COLLEGE BASEBALL: Cade Hungate (Abingdon) likes family vibe with Liberty Flames

Liberty University redshirt sophomore pitcher Cade Hungate will spot plenty of familiar faces in the stands today at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, as the Flames open regional play in the NCAA baseball tournament.
“ The majority of my family will be there, so I am looking forward to seeing them all,” Hungate said.
Meanwhile, he’ll be taking the field with his second family when Liberty (39-14) faces the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Duke Blue Devils (32-26) at noon.
“ It’s the closest team that I have ever been on,” Hungate said. “It really impresses me how close we all are as a group and this season has been awesome.”
The former Abingdon High School standout is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA in eight appearances out of the bullpen for the Flames. A 6-foot-2, 205-pound right-hander, Hungate has notched seven strikeouts and has not issued a walk over the course of 7 2/3 innings.
After spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Florida State University, Hungate transferred to the Atlantic Sun Conference program and has found a home in Lynchburg, Virginia.
He’s also on a roster that features a couple of other guys with Southwest Virginia roots.
Liberty second baseman Will Wagner is hitting .344 with seven home runs and 50 RBIs. He is the son of former Tazewell High School star Billy Wagner, who amassed 422 saves over a 16-year career pitching in the major leagues.
Billy Wagner spent a large part of his childhood in Marion, the same place where Cade Hungate’s parents, Eric and Vicki, are from.
MLB.com recently listed Will Wagner as the top 2021 draft prospect on Liberty’s roster.
“ Wags is a great guy on and off the field,” Hungate said. “The thing that impresses me the most about him is how he shows up each and every day ready to work and get better. He is also a great teammate.”
Tyler Cannon is in his fifth season as an assistant coach at Liberty and he has Washington County, Virginia, ties like Hungate. Cannon is the son of former John Battle and Patrick Henry athletic director/baseball coach Larry Cannon.
“ Coach Cannon is an awesome coach,” Hungate said. “He is hard not to like. He brings high energy each and every day and has a real passion for making each guy better at their craft.”
Hungate is ready to hone his craft on the big stage.
“ I’m super excited to experience the regional in Knoxville,” Hungate said.