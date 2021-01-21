COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Tennessee hires Central Florida’s White as new athletic director

Tennessee has hired UCF athletic director Danny White as the Volunteers’ new athletic director just three days after the firing of football coach Jeremy Pruitt and athletic director Phillip Fulmer’s retirement.

Chancellor Donde Plowman announced the hiring Thursday, noting Tennessee handled this search with urgency. She said officials had enough interest in the position to be able to move quickly.

“Danny White is an innovative leader in college athletics with a strong track record in recruiting and developing leaders,” Plowman said in the release. “He brings the combination of winning attitude, competitive drive, and dedication to integrity and academics that we are looking for.”

White will be Tennessee’s fourth different athletic director since Dave Hart took over in September 2011, and his first job will be hiring a new football coach with the Volunteers in the midst of an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations that cost Pruitt his job.

“I am thrilled to be headed to Knoxville and to a university with a great competitive tradition and a spirited and devoted fan base,” White said in a statement. “Volunteer fans have an expectation to win, and my first task will be taking on the search for a new head football coach.”